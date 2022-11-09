The Citrus County School District on Wednesday afternoon announced that schools would be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole and all after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were canceled.
Events called off Wednesday included girls soccer matches between Citrus/Lecanto and Crystal River/Hernando and boys soccer matches between Hernando/Crystal River and Lecanto/Leesburg.
The girls match between Citrus and Lecanto has been rescheduled for Dec. 19.
Thursday's events called off were a girls weightlifting meet at Lecanto between the Panthers, Citrus, Crystal River and Vanguard, a girls soccer match at Lecanto against Land O' Lakes and a boys soccer match between Vanguard and Citrus.
Also moved due to the storm was the Class 2A swimming state championships in Stuart. Originally scheduled for this Saturday, the event was moved to the following Saturday, Nov. 19. Swimmers from Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto qualified for the meet.
As of right now, Friday night's activities are still on, including the Lecanto football team's playoff game against Pasco in Dade City.
The Class 1A and 3A state golf meets were trimmed down to one day each, but the 2A championships, scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Howey-in-the-Hills, will still be held over two days. Lecanto has qualified for that event.
