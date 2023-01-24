Let’s cover some info on live and dead baits and their use in the angling world.
First off, I’ve said many times before at bait speaking engagements if there is one thing I’ve learned in guiding, which is a service business, it’s that sometimes you have to revert to live or dead bait to bend the rod (catch fish). Two very such conditions could be the dog days of summer, or the middle of winter. At both of these times fish can go lethargic. Only wanting to burn energy on something they know they have seen or smelled before.
How many times have you been out fishing in the spring or fall, when the fish are energetic and reeeel active, and could do nothing wrong? Everything you threw at 'em, they bit. That’s because conditions for their environment are precise. Water and air temperatures are fair. Not too cold, not too hot. When the opposite occurs, and because fish are cold-blooded creatures, their metabolism slows down. They don’t have to eat as much, because they don’t burn as much energy.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
That’s the bad news. The good news is what? Yep, they still got to eat. And at these abnormal conditions, or less than perfect situations, live or dead bait can be the answer.
For the most part, I’m an artificial lure person. Working the lures and fooling 'em to bite an artificial is the fun challenge. But remember, this is a less than ideal circumstance. So let’s take a few species, and throw a few live and dead bait offerings.
GROUPER: The ole “pullamus maximus.” Grouper, however you slice 'em — gag, black, nassau, scamp, red, even jewfish, which is a type of grouper Goliath grouper) — all love live and dead baits. You may have your own personal secret bait, but you sure can’t go wrong with frozen sardines, frozen herring, frozen cigar minnows, frozen squid, or the frisky pinfish. And don’t forget the offshore “Fishbites” strips. Put simply, a synthetic alternative to natural cut bait. They come in crab, squid, shrimp and clam flavored strips. They’ll catch three times more with the same piece, comes in a resealable bag and has a long expiration date. Plus, you’re not spending time cutting, thawing, stinking and washing squid juice off your boat. Ask your favorite bait and tackle store for 'em or go to fishbites.com.
TROUT: Live pinfish, live pinfish, and live pinfish. They love live pinfish. Especially in conjunction with a “Cajun Thunder Popping Cork.” No dead here. Alive is the key word. Dead, you’re asking for shark, or whiskerfish, especially in the dead of summer. Which is all right if you just want to see the rod bend. But I’d rather eat a trout. If you’re going after trout with bait, make it live pinfish, pigfish, or mud minnows. You can throw 'em a shrimp, but guess whom you’ll mostly be feeding? The pinfish! More so in the summer than winter. So feed the pinfish to the trout. I could go into more specifics, but space don’t allow. Besides, pinfish are more available, stay on the hook longer, live longer and are a main staple of the trout. Main problem with shrimp is, everything loves shrimp. From pinfish, to blowfish, to whiskerfish, shark, perch, jacks, ladyfish, you name it. We’re talking trout here.
REDFISH: Same goes for here as the trout, live pinfish. However, I wouldn’t be as afraid here to throw them a nice live shrimp, especially in the winter. Why? One reason, you don’t seem to have as many bait stealers in the backcountry, where you find redfish, as out on the grass flats. If, you are constantly getting picked clean though, go to pinfish, or try a good ole strip of fresh cut mullet or ladyfish. Mullet are in the backcountry and reds love 'em! Fiddler and blue crabs are another staple of reds, but harder to fool up with (catching, keeping, hooking).
I only touched on a few of the most popular, but certainly not all the species that live and dead baits can apply to. Sometimes it can be a de-bait whether to use them or not. But if you’re out there and aren’t catching anything and maybe happen to foul hook a pinfish on your favorite jig, take that plastic off, re-hook the pin, cast him out, and see what happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.