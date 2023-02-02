LEESBURG — The Citrus and Lecanto girls weightlifting teams did not have anyone claim an automatic state berth Thursday at regionals but there’s little doubt both teams will be sending athletes to Lakeland later this month.

At the Region 2A-2 Championships at Leesburg High School, the winner of each weight class advanced to state. With four regions in Class 2A, those four regional winners automatically move on and the next 16 best performances earn at-large berths to the 2A State Finals held Feb. 18 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

