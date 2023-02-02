LEESBURG — The Citrus and Lecanto girls weightlifting teams did not have anyone claim an automatic state berth Thursday at regionals but there’s little doubt both teams will be sending athletes to Lakeland later this month.
At the Region 2A-2 Championships at Leesburg High School, the winner of each weight class advanced to state. With four regions in Class 2A, those four regional winners automatically move on and the next 16 best performances earn at-large berths to the 2A State Finals held Feb. 18 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
The state qualifiers will likely be announced Sunday after all of the regions are completed.
Lecanto’s Ava Rueck had the top place finish for a county lifter on Thursday, with a pair of runner-up performances at 110 pounds.
The Panther took second in the Olympic division (combined totals of snatch/clean and jerk) with a total lift of 245 pounds and also was runner-up in the traditional division (bench press/clean and jerk) with a 290 total.
After missing out on a trip to state last season it seems a lock Rueck will advance in both divisions this year.
“I think I got a good shot at top-six at state. That’s the goal,” she said.
In the two weeks leading up to state, Rueck said working on her form will be a point of emphasis.
“Definitely technique like keeping my butt on the bench, locking elbows, just all those fundamental things,” she said.
The at-large berths will only be available for lifters who placed in the top 10 at regionals and two other Panthers did that on Thursday.
Returning state qualifier Jacquelyn Finch took eighth at 183 in the Olympic lifts with a 250 total and 10th in traditional with a 255 effort.
“We came in with a couple objectives and reached them both. Jackie and Ava will most likely be advancing to states and that’s exciting. Had some personal bests and saw some great schools,” Lecanto head coach Peter Rausch said. “Jackie is an Olympic specialist. Her snatch and her clean are special.”
The other Panther to finish top 10 was Mallori Grey at 129 in the Olympic lifts with an eighth-place total of 225.
“Mallori Grey, second-year lifter and first-year heavy competitor, don’t be surprised if she might get an at-large bid,” Rausch said. “She’s at the bottom there, but her totals were great today.”
Rausch said the regional meet was another step in the right direction for the program.
“We’re right on our plan. We had so many young lifters make it to regionals,” he said. “The blueprint was laid out by Citrus ahead of us. Watching how Citrus built their program — both their girls and boys teams — allowed the other schools in the county to see this is the roadmap to state and that’s what we’re trying to follow.”
Citrus had a strong day at regionals with nine lifters earning top 10 finishes, including four who placed in both styles.
The highest place finisher for the Hurricanes was returning state qualifier Darla Edwards at 110 in traditional with a fourth-place total of 245. She also took fifth in Olympic with a 220 total.
Another returning state qualifier, Laci Hindalong, took fifth at 119 in Olympic (235 total) and eighth in traditional (240 total). Sophie Wood at 129 placed sixth in Olympic (230 total) and seventh in traditional (260 total). Paisley Williamson took sixth in Olympic at 139 with a 235 total and seventh in traditional with a 265 total.
Keirstin Perkins at 129 hopes for a repeat trip to state in traditional after placing fifth with a 280 total, including a personal-best in bench press.
“I opened higher than I have ever before on clean and jerk and then jumped 10 pounds and failed that twice. I was kind of upset about it, but I had to reset and take a breather because bench has always been my favorite and I’m better at it than my clean and jerk,” she said. “I also went higher than I ever had on bench and got all three of them, so 155 for a PR. Really excited.
“It’s different because I did go up a weight class, so I have to keep that in mind that I’m going up against girls who are stronger than last year.”
Perkins said she has a clear goal at state if she does receive an at-large bid.
“I would love to hit 160 bench and 140 clean and jerk for a 300 total. That would be amazing. I’m five pounds off on both,” she said. “Coach Lewis has amazing workouts so we’re just going to keep doing those up until then and hope that gets me the five pounds on both.”
Also for the Hurricanes, Myrina Reardon took ninth in Olympic at 183 with a 230 total, Miranda Cassidy finished ninth in Olympic at 199 with a 235 total, Olivia Hudson placed eighth in Olympic at unlimited with a 255 total and Michala Billings finished ninth in traditional at unlimited with a 290 total.
“It was fun. I think we did wonderful,” Citrus head coach Cindy Lewis said. “It was the first time for some of the girls here at regionals and they performed great. We had a good day.”
