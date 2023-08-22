The Fall Preseason Classics last week were a mixed bag for Citrus County football teams.
Lecanto and Seven Rivers Christian scored impressive wins at home, while Citrus and Crystal River were shut out on the road against tough competition.
Pirates fall at Leesburg
Crystal River was the first county team in action last week, with a Thursday night contest at a very athletic Leesburg squad. The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 47-0 triumph.
Pirates head coach Cliff Lohrey said getting to play on the road in the preseason will only help when the team travels to Weeki Wachee this Friday for the regular season opener.
"I always like playing the classic on the road. I like going into a hostile environment and the challenges and obstacles it creates," he said. "I'm hoping we go into week one — and we happen to be on the road — so all those logistical things players have to learn goes smoother.
"I think Leesburg is a really quality opponent, which is what we were aiming for. They had outstanding team speed and good athleticism. That's going to help our players just in terms of game speed and just narrow the learning curve for some of our new guys."
Lohrey said he was impressed with the team hanging in there, especially in the second half when the game was out of reach.
"I just liked the way our guys responded in terms of not hanging our heads. We corrected our body language after halftime," he said. "We came out and re-established some pride and work ethic. It's a long season in front of us."
Lohrey didn't pinpoint any one area that needed worked on after the loss.
"This early in the season you want to get better in all areas," he said. "We made some mistakes I hope we learn from and correct. I'd much rather have them happen in the classic than the regular season."
Panthers pull away
Lecanto was in a tight battle for a while Friday night at home against South Lake, but eventually pulled away for a 42-26 victory. The Panther offense has received a lot of attention in the preseason and didn't disappoint.
Quarterback JT Tipton went 18 for 25 for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tez Joseph had six catches for 129 yards and a score.
Head coach Jake Coulson said receivers Josh Patrick and Nathan Vonderhaar also stood out, as did a pair of Citrus High transfers.
Colton McNeely and Delonzo Washington will both see time at running back and linebacker for the Panthers this fall.
"Colton definitely played well offensively and defensively. He started for us at linebacker and led our team as far as yards per rush," Coulson said. "He's definitely a difference maker, offensively and defensively."
Coulson said he was pleased with what he saw Friday night and didn't expect a perfect outing in the preseason.
"I thought we played pretty well. Obviously, we didn't execute at 100% but I expected that in a kickoff classic," he said. "If you're peaking in a kickoff classic that's definitely the wrong time. We want to peak in week 10 and going into the first round of the playoffs. We felt good about it though.
"I think the biggest thing we need to get corrected is just cleaning up some blocking assignments and some special teams units. And just making sure everybody is on the same page and know what their job is."
Positives from a loss
Even though Citrus dropped a 40-0 decision on the road Friday in Brooksville at Nature Coast Tech, first-year head coach Josh Ross pulled several positives from what he saw.
"Obviously, with a score like that you would think there are a lot of negatives. But there were a lot of positives that came out of it. We were more competitive than it showed," he said. "We made some key stops and had some drives. We showed we can move the ball. We're trying to do some different things at Citrus High School, and we've proven we are on the right track to do the things we want to do."
Ross said little mistakes here and there prevented the Hurricanes from making it a closer game. Things that can be worked on over the next two weeks with a week one bye.
"We're looking to be able to clean up the details. There were quite a few plays where if one thing would have been fixed or done right, it would have been a different outcome," he said. "This week off kind of works in our favor. We get a chance to hit the reset button and do the things we need to do."
The Hurricanes turned the ball over four times through the air, but Ross said those plays are learning moments and he's not worried about the offense.
"We're asking a lot of Tyler Jones with the style of offense we're looking to play. He's going to make mistakes, but those are moments we can learn from," Ross said of his quarterback. "I'm not going to put the reins on him or any quarterback in our system. The moment we do that is the moment we become stagnant."
Ross mentioned Camden Blackburn as someone who really stepped up in the preseason game on both sides of the ball. He had a pair of interceptions and hauled in several passes on offense.
"He showed he's someone we can lean on, on offense and defense," Ross said.
Warriors blank Trinity Prep
For the second year in a row, Seven Rivers Christian barely got in a half of football against preseason opponent Trinity Prep.
The teams went to a running clock in the third quarter and did not play a fourth quarter in the Warriors' 22-0 victory Saturday morning at home.
"It was running clock in the third quarter, and they didn't want to play a fourth quarter," head coach Monty Vann said. "At that point we aren't getting any better from it."
There were several good things to come out of the game, but the Warrior defense suffered a blow when their outstanding linebacker Carson de Beer went out with a sprained MCL and may be lost for a couple games.
"That really hurt us. That was the downfall of the whole thing, which stinks. But we have to have that 'next man up' mentality," Vann said.
The defense only gave up one first down in the game, Vann said.
On the offensive side of the ball, Nate Tidwell went 3-for-6 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown pass to Noah Magill. Tidwell also ran for 38 yards, while Hayden Pillsbury rushed for 64 yards and two scores.
The offensive line will be a big strength this season and Saturday morning proved that.
"Our whole offensive line stood out. They're going to be really good," Vann said.
The offense won't be as fast paced as in past seasons with a lot of new skill position players, but Vann liked what he saw from the group Saturday morning.
"The play calling is different. We're not ripping off a lot of plays, he said. "They managed the clock well and managed the game plan."
