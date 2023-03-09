Citrus third baseman Makaila Anderson, right, get set to tag out Hernando baserunner Aryanna Eliopoulos on a pickoff throw from catcher Kelsey Burke during the first inning Thursday in Inverness. Hernando defeated the Hurricanes 12-2.
INVERNESS — The Hernando softball team continued its impressive early season run through the Gulf Coast 8 Conference with a 12-2 six-inning win against Citrus on Thursday night.
The Leopards (6-1) are now 6-0 in the GC8 by a combined score of 86-7 with four shutouts. The 12 runs scored against the Hurricanes tied for the lowest offensive output for Hernando against a league rival.
The Hurricanes fell to 6-3 with the loss at home.
“We had a rough game, but our girls played good. We fought hard. They did everything we asked them to do,” Citrus assistant coach Connor Bishop said.
The Leopards came out slugging in the first inning and didn’t let up.
Hernando scored four runs in the top of the first, the big blow a three-run double from Arreon Roberts.
But the Hurricanes came right back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own.
Paisley Williamson led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a Bella Arnold RBI single to leftfield. Arnold got caught in a rundown later in the inning between third and home, but used her speed to get out of the situation and cross home plate with the second run.
“We came out here with good intentions and we did a great job the first inning,” Bishop said.
From there, the Hurricanes would be kept off the scoreboard by winning pitcher Savannah Ellis.
The Leopards added three runs in the second, two more in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to end the night early.
The top of the Hernando lineup did a lot of damage, as the top four hitters finished the night with eight hits — including two doubles, a triple and two home runs — seven RBIs and seven runs scored.
Arnold had two of Citrus’ three hits on the night and Alyssa Turner had the other. Kaylin Smith allowed 12 runs on 15 hits and struck out three in the circle.
