tennis

Members of the Lecanto girls tennis team pose with their district championship trophy and medals earned Wednesday in Gainesville. The Panthers will host St. Augustine in the regional semifinals Tuesday.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Lecanto girls tennis team nearly swept the district individual honors on Wednesday to claim the team championship and advance to team regionals next week.

The goal for the Panthers is to win two more matches, starting with the regional semifinals at home Tuesday against St. Augustine. The winner of that match advances to Thursday's final against either Gainesville or Ponte Vedra with a trip to team state on the line.

