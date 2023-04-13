Members of the Lecanto girls tennis team pose with their district championship trophy and medals earned Wednesday in Gainesville. The Panthers will host St. Augustine in the regional semifinals Tuesday.
The Lecanto girls tennis team nearly swept the district individual honors on Wednesday to claim the team championship and advance to team regionals next week.
The goal for the Panthers is to win two more matches, starting with the regional semifinals at home Tuesday against St. Augustine. The winner of that match advances to Thursday's final against either Gainesville or Ponte Vedra with a trip to team state on the line.
A pair of Panthers guaranteed themselves a trip to state April 24-25 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs with their district victories Wednesday.
Mirabelle Tahiri claimed the No. 1 singles title to clinch the automatic berth and Tahiri and longtime doubles partner Nandini Karanam won districts for the third year in a row to qualify for state in that as well.
"I'm really excited, because I've gone the past two years and since this is senior year I'm glad to be able to do it again and with the same partner," Tahiri said.
As for claiming the district team title, Tahiri said, "It was really fun. I think all the girls did really good and they did their best. So I'm glad to see that they played well and that we won it."
Other singles champions for the Panthers were Karanam at No. 2, No. 4 player Neveah Recta and No. 5 player Shreya Lachireddy.
"I'm happy that everyone put in the effort and that I not only won to go to states but have this chance to go with the entire team since we won districts," Tahiri said.
The Panthers went to state as a team two seasons ago, while Tahiri and Karanam went last year in doubles.
The Lecanto boys fell one-point short of finishing second at districts and also moving on to regionals. The Panthers placed third behind Gainesville and Fleming Island.
