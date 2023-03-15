Lecanto High School named its new football coach this week and it appears to be a perfect match.
Jacob Coulson, head coach at Bloomingdale in Valrico the past four years, is moving from Hillsborough County to Citrus County after a very successful four-year stint, which included a pair of trips to the playoffs and the most decorated season in school history.
Sound familiar? That's because Lecanto just had its best season ever last fall, with an 8-4 record and the first playoff victory in school history. After the season, Wyndell "Chop" Alexander was relieved of his coaching duties when a FHSAA violation was discovered.
“We were very diligent in searching for the person that was right for Lecanto and to continue the success that we have been fortunate to be a part of as we rewrite the script for success at LHS," Lecanto principal Jason Koon said. "We were very patient to find the piece of the puzzle that will be right for our students, families and culture of Lecanto High. Coach Coulson fits the missing piece that we were searching for to be a champion for our student-athletes and continue to bring pride to the Panther Nation”
Coulson, who grew up and played high school football in Texas for his father before going on to play in college, said his decision to apply for and eventually accept the job had more to do with family than football.
"I think the biggest reason is because I'm from small-town Texas. Just wanted to get my children in more of a situation like I had when I grew up," he said. "A big deal was the fact that they have junior high sports. My son is going into seventh grade, and I wanted him to have the opportunity to play seventh grade football at the junior high level and build that bond. They don't have that in Hillsborough County and that was a big deal to me. I also grew up showing cattle in the FFA and I felt Lecanto would give my children the opportunity to do that if they want to do that.
"The job came open and I did a little research and knew where it was because we had been to Crystal River a couple times. We liked the area."
Coulson and wife Justeen, along with son Trystan and daughter Teagan, are currently making the move to Lecanto, where the children will start school Monday and Coulson will begin his coaching and teaching duties.
Coulson said the recent success of the Lecanto football program didn't play a big role in him wanting the job.
"That was attractive, but I wouldn't say that was the reason why I chose the job. It was just a fit for my family," he said. "After going through the interview process, I felt like everyone was aligned from the top down. They want to be successful and that's a big deal to me. When you take a job that you're going to put in the amount of hours you're going to put in as a football coach, if you're not aligned it can cause you some issues and problems."
Coulson was the defensive coordinator at Bloomingdale in 2018 when the program won a school-record 11 games and the first playoff games in school history.
He took over the head coaching duties a year later and went 9-3 his first season and reached the Class 7A regional semifinals. In 2020, the program had its best season ever, finishing with a 12-2 mark and reaching the 7A Final Four before losing to perennial power St. Thomas Aquinas.
The team went 4-6 each of the past two years to give Coulson a record of 29-17 in his four seasons.
"Coach Coulson is accustomed to coaching teams that win. In 2020, Coach Coulson coached in the 7A FHSAA State Semifinals, and in 2017 was part of the Rockdale HS Texas state championship team," Lecanto athletic director Peter Rausch said. "Coach Coulson is highly passionate about helping student-athletes. He encourages multisport participation and has a strong focus on academic success.
"Coach Coulson was selected from a large pool of applicants that was whittled down to eight for interviews. After a hiring panel of six members conducted interviews, Coulson was the obvious fit for Lecanto. Coach Coulson believes that his team’s character will be founded on consistency, which means following through on who you are and what you say you’ll do. We are certain that coach Coulson will continue to achieve greatness every day because he understands it is the Panther Way."
Coulson said getting started right away is important leading into spring practices, which begin May 1.
"It's big. I need to come in and build relationships. People think it's all about X's and O's. It is, but it isn't," he said. "If you don't have the trust of the players and they don't believe in what you're saying, it doesn't matter how good of a coach you are. Building relationships with the kids, the coaches and in the community and the parents, I have a lot of work to do.
"Winning football games isn't about me. It's about the army that you can put around you. If you can put a good staff around you and have a good administration, you can be successful. One man doesn't do the job. That's not how football works."
Coulson is the second new head football coach in the county. Josh Ross was named the new head man at Citrus in February, taking over for McKinley Franklin.
