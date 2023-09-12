Brody Doolittle of Citrus, left, and Lecanto's Nic Sloane, center, watch as Crystal River's Owen Hastings hits from the fairway during Tuesday's golf meet at Plantation On Crystal River. Lecanto edged its rivals for the victory.
CRYSTAL RIVER — A trio of Citrus County boys golf teams met at Plantation On Crystal River on Tuesday afternoon to battle in a triangular where the teams were separated by just 12 strokes at the end of a sweltering day of action.
Lecanto scored a 162 to win the meet, followed by Citrus (169) and host Crystal River (174).
The Pirates had the top finisher in the meet in freshman medalist Nolan DeForest, who carded an outstanding 34.
That topped Gordon Goetz of Lecanto by one stroke. The Panther finished his day with a solid 35.
"Playing against the best in Citrus County really keeps you on top of your game," Goetz said.
Luke Wood of Citrus came in third with a 37, followed closely by Albert Burns of Lecanto (38) and Brandon Russ of Crystal River (39).
Burns said, "I feel it was a great stride toward seeing our full potential."
"It was a fun match to watch. As you can see in the scores, there was a lot of good golf today," Crystal River head coach James Metz said. "I saw a lot of great shots and a lot of great saves. It's awesome to see the local youth thrive in this game. It's not an easy game to play. So, between the three schools, there is some exceptional talent, and I can't wait to see how they finish the season in districts and beyond.
"As for Nolan, he's been playing really good, consistent golf. His scores are a direct reflection of the drive he has to be successful in this game. He puts in the work 24/7."
Also scoring for Lecanto were Jaxon Pugh (41) and Reece DiMase (48). Other Panthers who played were Nic Sloane (53) and Garrett Hinson (55).
"Coach Metz over at Crystal River had a great idea this year to play a county tri-match at each school's home course. And our first one did not disappoint," Lecanto head coach Timothy Henson said. "You could just feel the rivalry, and the camaraderie that came from us all playing at the same time. And what a great match-up between our number 1’s Nolan, Gordon and Luke. It was a great day!"
For Citrus, Wood was followed by teammates Landon Hensley (42), Brody Doolittle (43), Walker Tyler (47), Wyatt Berlin (53) and Dominic Hensley (58).
"The good thing about matches like this is that our athletes enjoy playing with Lecanto and Crystal River and it brings out a competitive spirit in the players," Citrus head coach Julie Bryant said. "We saw a lot of great golf today. We had some missed opportunities with several lip outs but, we had some players really shine.
"Luke Wood is a consistent player, our established No. 1 seed. Landon Hensley just picked up golf this summer and is already averaging in the low 40s. He has his sight set on breaking 40 in the coming week. Wyatt Berlin is in his second year with us and has really come to shine this season and has consistently placed in the top 4 during matches. We are proud of all of our players and are looking forward to a successful season."
Crystal River's other scores came from Joe Meek (49) and Ian Algor (52). Owen Hastings and Aaron Brown each carded 56 for the Pirates.
