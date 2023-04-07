With the high school track and field district meets just a couple weeks away, it's time to take a look at who some of the top performers have been in Citrus County up to this point.
Crystal River will compete in the District 2A-6 Meet on April 20 at The Villages, Seven Rivers Christian travels to Mount Dora Christian on April 21 for the District 1A-7 Meet and Citrus and Lecanto head to Lake Minneola on April 27 for the District 3A-5 Meet.
The top four finishers in each event advance to regionals.
All of the following marks were taken from the Track and Field Results Reporting System website.
In District 3A-5, the following county girls are among the leaders in their events:
Mallory Mushlit of Lecanto, second in the 100 hurdles in 17.09 and third in the 400 hurdles in 1:14.0; the Lecanto (sixth in 4:42.67) 4x400 relay team; the Lecanto (fourth in 11:26.82) and Citrus (sixth in 11:42.38) 4x800 relay teams; Mallori Gray of Lecanto, first in the javelin in 102-0, tied for second in the high jump in 4-feet 9 3/4-inches and second in the triple jump in 34-4; Lecanto pole vaulters Mackenzi Gray (second in 7-4 1/2), Alyssa Camunas (third in 6-6) and Farah Anderson (fifth in 5-3); Elisha Bluford of Lecanto, sixth in the long jump in 15-5; Lauren Brady of Lecanto, fourth in the discus in 94-5; Randi Bartram of Lecanto, fifth in the javelin in 86-1.
In District 3A-5, the following county boys are among the leaders in their events:
Donovan Foster of Lecanto, first in the triple jump in 43-7 1/4 and third in the 200 in 23.14; Miles Tobin of Citrus, third in the 3,200 in 10:17.77; the Citrus 4x100 relay team, sixth in 45.60; the Lecanto (third in 3:38.71) and Citrus (sixth in 3:45.96) 4x400 relay teams; the Citrus (third in 8:49.38) and Lecanto (fifth in 9:14.24) 4x800 relay teams; Nathan Vonderhaar of Lecanto, third in the high jump at 5-11 1/2; Lecanto pole vaulters Morgan Resch (first in 13-6 1/4), Jonathan Recta (third in 11-7 3/4) and Braden Phillips (fourth in 10-5 1/4); Darius Gainer of Lecanto, second in the long jump in 21-6 and fourth in the triple jump in 42-9 3/4; Burke Malmberg of Lecanto, first in the shot put in 47-3/4 and fourth in the discus in 119-10; Logan Feuston (first in 148-7) and Recta (fifth in 130-6) of Lecanto in the javelin.
In District 2A-6, the following Crystal River girls are among the leaders in their events:
Aidan Cordero-Santana, third in the 800 in 2:47.66; Savannah Amsbury, sixth in the 400 hurdles in 1:30.07; the 4x100 relay team, fifth in 55.58; the 4x400 relay team, fourth in 5:14.14; Ijy Edwards, third in the long jump in 15-10 1/2 and fifth in the high jump in 4-7 3/4; Neveah Beauchamp, fourth in the shot put in 29-2 3/4; Kasey Strom, fourth in the discus in 89-8; and javelin throwers Bailee Einspahr (second in 99-5) and Cordero-Santana (fourth in 92-4).
In District 2A-6, the following Crystal River boys are among the leaders in their events:
The 4x400 relay team, fifth in 3:57.29; the 4x800 relay team, third in 9:50.71; Ben Williams, first in the pole vault in 9-9 and fifth in the high jump in 5-7 3/4; Lane Komara, second in the javelin in 131-11 and fourth in the pole vault in 7-8.
In District 1A-7, the following Seven Rivers Christian girls are among the leaders in their events:
Emily Eden (second in 12.79) and Jurisah Bailey (third in 13.01) in the 100; Eden (second in 26.80) and Bailey (third in 27.29) in the 200; Mary Summers, third in the 1,600 in 5:34.33 and fifth in the 3,200 in 12:03.90; Moriah Vann, sixth in the 400 hurdles in 1:24.42; the 4x100 (second in 49.27) and 4x400 (third in 4:33.63) relay teams; Julia Shipes, first in the high jump in 5-1 3/4 and second in the long jump in 15-11 3/4; Bailey, third in the triple jump in 33-7 1/4; Annalise de Beer, fifth in the triple jump in 31-11 1/4, fourth in the discus in 80-10 and fifth in the javelin in 92-6.
In District 1A-7, the following Seven Rivers Christian boys are among the leaders in their events:
Hunter Anderson, sixth in the 110 high hurdles in 18.81; Dominic LaTorraca, fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:04.70 and sixth in the triple jump in 37-3 1/4; Sam Brown, sixth in the high jump in 5-5 3/4; Kamryn Johnson, first in the shot put in 45-10 and sixth in the discus in 111-9; Nehemiah Vann, fifth in the discus in 119-1.
