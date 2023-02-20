Jillian Landgraf of Citrus, right, looks to block a shot against Lecanto during action earlier this season. The Hurricane senior was named Gulf Coast 8 Conference girls basketball co-Player of the Year.
Lecanto boys basketball head coach Frank Vilardi talks to his team during the district title game in Leesburg earlier this month. Vilardi was named Gulf Coast 8 Conference boys basketball Coach of the Year.
After dropping the first game of the season to Central, the Lecanto boys basketball team won its final 13 Gulf Coast 8 Conference games to tie the Bears for the league title with identical 13-1 league marks.
The all-GC8 basketball teams were announced Monday and the Panthers were well-represented after their outstanding season.
Frank Vilardi was named GC8 Coach of the Year and four of his players were also honored.
Freshmen JT Tipton and Braylen Moore were named all-GC8, while Darius Gainer and Jaymison Conrad were honorable mention selections.
Other players from Citrus County named honorable mention were Mason Bryant and Mark Covino of Citrus and Crystal River's Ethan Nicoleau and Zachary Hamilton.
Jillian Landgraf of Citrus was named GC8 girls basketball co-Player of the Year along with Paige Atwater of league champion Weeki Wachee.
Also named All-GC8 were Crystal River's Ijy Edwards and Jaylin DeVaughn and Lecanto's Bryleigh Florio.
Honorable mention selections were Kendyl Hunnicutt and Brooke Sanders of Citrus, Crystal River's Angel Williams and Maddie Peightal and Aaliyah Beaver of Lecanto.
The all-GC8 basketball and soccer teams were released this week. All-GC8 teams for girls weightlifting and wrestling will be released at a later date.
All-Gulf Coast 8 Conference
Boys Basketball
Co-team champions: Central and Lecanto
Coach of the Year: Frank Vilardi, Lecanto
Player of the Year: Caden Bergantino, Central
All-GC8 selections
JT Tipton, Lecanto
Canyon Anderson, Nature Coast Tech
Divine Torain, Springstead
Braylen Moore, Lecanto
Braden Joyner, Central
Isaac Priester, Weeki Wachee
Honorable Mention
Central: JD Watson and David Villarroel
Citrus: Mason Bryant and Mark Covino
Crystal River: Ethan Nicoleau and Zachary Hamilton
Hernando: Mike Savarese and RJ Wilson
Lecanto: Darius Gainer and Jaymison Conrad
Nature Coast Tech: Sheldon Cotton and Luke Sanders
Springstead: Austin Nicholson and Caidell Gilbert
Weeki Wachee: Matt Stumpf and Noah Frazier
Girls Basketball
Team champion: Weeki Wachee
Coach of the Year: Billy Hughes, Weeki Wachee
Co-Players of the Year: Paige Atwater, Weeki Wachee, and Jillian Landgraf, Citrus
All-GC8 selections
Gabriella Lee, Nature Coast Tech
Linsey Orr, Weeki Wachee
Ijy Edwards, Crystal River
Jaylin DeVaughn, Crystal River
Bryleigh Florio, Lecanto
Honorable Mention
Central: Qui'mya Thomas and Alana Mitchell
Citrus: Kendyl Hunnicutt and Brooke Sanders
Crystal River: Angel Williams and Maddie Peightal
Hernando: Kayla Holloman and Aaleyah Adams
Lecanto: Aaliyah Beaver
Nature Coast Tech: Quintara Norwood and Isabella Catillo
