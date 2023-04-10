Two local youths recently helped their hockey teams earn age-division championships in the Recreational Hockey League at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel.
Kat Kupcho is a 16-year-old junior in the LSA program at Lecanto High School. She played right wing for the 14/16U Wolverines, who ended the season with an 11-3 record.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
David Kupcho, 12, is in seventh grade at Crystal River Middle School. He played center for the 12U Swamp Goons, who went undefeated this season. David scored a hat trick in the championship game, leading his team to a 5-1 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.