It happens time and time again. Children of NASCAR drivers climb the ranks hoping to follow in the footsteps of their fathers and continue the family legacy in the sport.
Keelan Harvick could fit that model. But that is not his goal.
“My dad already built his name in NASCAR,” Keelan Harvick said. “I want to build something different. I want to go to F1.”
Keelan was just a baby when his dad, Kevin Harvick, won the NASCAR Championship in 2014.
Now 10 years old, he is out to make a name for himself.
“He understands more (about racing) than most kids because he’s been around it all his life,” Kevin Harvick said.
Keelan’s timing could not be better as Harvick announced his retirement Thursday. His final race will officially come at Phoenix Raceway in November 2023.
“It’s time to call time, to enjoy all that we’ve achieved as a race team, and to savor it with the ones who have made this journey possible,” Kevin Harvick said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “A new chapter is calling. One where being a dad and a husband takes precedence over being a driver.”
Harvick also recently purchased the CARS Tour Late Model Series along with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Trackhouse Racing’s Justin Marks. The series features Pro Late Models and Late Model stock events in the southeast.
He was at Citrus County Speedway this week to watch his son prepare for the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals.
“I’m just out here for Keelan,” he said. “He’s out here to get his feet wet before he runs during the Winter Nationals.”
Keelan, along with Hunter Jordan and Landen Lewis, were at the Inverness venue with Joe Ryan of Joe Ryan Racecars, a race team that provides driver development and coaching opportunities for Legend Cars drivers.
Three years ago times were different. COVID-19 had the nation shut down and there wasn’t much a then seven-year-old could do. So he spent a lot of time with his racing simulator. But it didn’t last as he quickly grew bored, so he started driving a go kart.
“It was the only thing he could do and he loved it,” Kevin Harvick said.
“I started racing when I was seven,” Keelan Harvick said. “I kept going once a week and got better and better. The next year I won a race and started moving up.”
Since then he has progressed to the point where, in October, he won one race in a preliminary event and finished fifth overall in the IAME World Finals championship at Le Mans. He was the only American in the field out of 91 competitors.
In February, Keelan will compete in the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals at Citrus County Speedway.
“Racing is good for kids in general,” his father said. “It’s a culture that teaches thing they can do, and the things they have to do. Racing is very engineering focused.”
“This is my first national race in the Legend Car,” Keelan said. “I hope is goes a little like go karts, but faster. I thought (Winter Nationals and Legend Cars) would help me with my car control and help me with anything I drive in the future.”
Speedway action
Local race action last Saturday saw Zachary Curtis drive his way to the Grocery Getter Enduro 60 win after leading three different times before the 60-lap race was complete.
Trevor Anderson wound his way through a stout 16-bus field that saw side-by-side, three-wide, and tight racing through the intersection to win the School Bus Figure 8.
Keith Zavrel landed a win in the Ford Outlaw 40 after race winner Shawn Bailey and runner-up Tyler Landis were both disqualified in the post-race technical inspections for tire and offset issues.
Michael Autenrieth landed the Flag Pole Race win. Frank Manese took his Ford Outlaw Figure 8 car to a wire-to-wire win over an eight-car Ford Outlaw Figure 8 field.
A strong start for Jacob Smalley was all that it took to clear a 10-car/boat field and win the event uncontested. Earn Brown won the Chain Car event. Patrick Tabb outlasted a five-car field to win the Demolition Derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.