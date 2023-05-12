What was once a staple for youth sports every summer for years is returning after a several year hiatus.
The Junior Hurricane Summer Basketball League has been instrumental in the development of several young boys and girls who got their first experiences with competitive basketball playing every Saturday over the summer while also honing their skills during their weekly instructional practices. Year after year the all-Chronicle team is made up of several athletes that got their start through the annual summer league.
Along with the summer league that will run from June into August, will be a youth camp that will be offered to further enhance and develop the skills of future citrus county greats.
The league and camp will be for boys and girls ages 10-15. The league will include instructional practices to help individuals become better basketball players while the camp will include individual and team drills designed to work on individual and game fundamentals.
Registration for the league is $85. The summer camp, which will take place June 19-22, will also be $85. Register for both the league and camp for a $20 discount.
Registration for the league ends on May 20. Registration will be accepted for the summer camp up to the start date of June 19.
Parents interested in registering their child can do so today through our website at www.jrhurricanes.org or you can attend one of our registration events at Citrus High School gym lobby on May 13 or May 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Come be part of something special as we see the stars of tomorrow learn and develop their skills today.
