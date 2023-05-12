hoops

The Junior Hurricane Summer Basketball League is returning in June.

What was once a staple for youth sports every summer for years is returning after a several year hiatus.

The Junior Hurricane Summer Basketball League has been instrumental in the development of several young boys and girls who got their first experiences with competitive basketball playing every Saturday over the summer while also honing their skills during their weekly instructional practices. Year after year the all-Chronicle team is made up of several athletes that got their start through the annual summer league.

