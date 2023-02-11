Hunter Jordan’s No. 81 sits in a multi-car pit stall in preparation of the 2023 INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals at Citrus County Speedway Friday. Over 200 drivers from across the United States and Canada have registered to race in the five-day event to kick off the official start to the national INEX points season.
Hunter Jordan will make his third attempt at a solid race week at Citrus County Speedway this week in the 2023 INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals.
“Last year was not so good,” Jordan said, despite securing a handful of top five finishes. “I just have to learn the car.”
And that’s what Jordan was doing at a recent practice session.
“I am trying to learn the track, learn the car, and what needs to be done here,” he said.
After each practice session, Jordan and his team reviewed the GoPro video and discussed what he needed to do differently to make to make his No. 81 Legend Cars race car handle on the quarter-mile asphalt.
Jordan spent the last five years competing in the Bandolero Outlaw division where he finished seventh in the nation last year in INEX points.
He’s raced at tracks like Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Hickory, Florence, Anderson, and Kingsport, all against the top drivers in the country. Many of them will be in Inverness to compete in the Winter Nationals.
This year is his first in the Legend Cars division.
The pit area has steadily been filling with over 200 drivers from across the United States and Canada who will compete in this week’s 2023 INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals.
The five-day event runs Feb. 13-17 and features the nation's top drivers competing on the quarter-mile asphalt oval in both Legend Cars and Bandoleros.
Car registration topped the 200 mark late last week and includes many of the same competitors who make the annual trek to the Inverness venue to compete at the national level.
Qualifying will take place at the completion of the 9:30 a.m. practice session with race action set for 12:30 p.m.
Monday’s race lineup of Bandolero and Legend Cars features include Beginner Bandos, Chargers, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion, Semi-Pro, Bandit and Masters.
On Tuesday, the lineup includes Beginner Bando, Chargers, Masters, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion, Semi-Pro and Bandit.
The Beginner Bando 20 heads Wednesday’s races and are followed by Charger0, Bandit0, Masters, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion and Semi-Pro.
Thursday’s schedule includes Beginner Bando, Charger, Semi-Pro, Bandit, Masters, Pro, Outlaw and Young Lion.
The 2023 INEX Winter Nationals concludes Friday with the Beginner Bando, Charger, Young Lions, Semi-Pro, Bandits, Masters, Pro and Outlaws.
Daily rotations are subject to change and include any needed B-main 10-lap races for Young Lions, Semi Pro and Masters.
Citrus County Speedway’s main grandstand gates will open at 11 a.m. Gate admission is $15 per day, or $60 for a pass that is good for the entire week. Concession stand will be open.
