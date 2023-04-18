INVERNESS — The Citrus and Crystal River boys tennis teams have had some great battles the past few years and there will be one more Thursday.
Citrus remained undefeated and is one victory away from a return trip to the state tournament after a shutout win at home Tuesday against Tavares in a Region 2A-3 semifinal match.
For the second year in a row, the Hurricanes (13-0) and county rival Crystal River will meet in the regional final for that trip to the Class 2A State Finals. The Pirates traveled to Ocala on Tuesday and came home with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Vanguard after winning both doubles matches to close out the meet. The Knights led 3-2 after the five singles matches.
The Region 2A-3 Final will be played Thursday in Inverness, since the Hurricanes won the district tournament and the Pirates finished second. Citrus won both regular season meets over Crystal River, but there were plenty of close matches.
“We are ready for the regional finals on Thursday,” Citrus head coach Tia Nelson said.
The Hurricanes won the first four singles matches on the courts Tuesday to claim a 4-0 victory over the Bulldogs. Once a team reaches the four points need to win the match, the rest of the individual matches are called off the courts and the meet is over.
No. 1 singles player Riley Dodd set the tone early for the Hurricanes. After dropping the first game of the match to Connor Harrison, Dodd reeled off 12 straight games for a 6-1, 6-0 victory to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
Caleb Blanch in No. 4 singles was the next off the court, with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Charles Anthony. Mason Bryant made it 3-0 for Citrus with a 6-1, 6-2 victory in No. 3 singles over Alberto Benatti.
Landon Hensley closed out the match in style, with a 7-5, 6-0 win in No. 2 singles over Bulldog Grant Baker-Small, who led 4-0 in the first set.
“Hats off to Landon Hensley for coming back from a 4-0 deficit to win 7-5, 6-0 and clinch the victory for the Hurricanes,” coach Nelson said.
Logan Shaw was leading 6-1, 4-0 in No. 5 singles for Citrus when his match was called off the court.
In Ocala, the Pirates won three of their four matches in a third-set tiebreaker to knock off the Knights.
Austin Edwards won in No. 1 singles, 6-0, 2-6, 10-4, and Carson Edwards claimed a 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 victory in No. 3 singles, as Vanguard took a 3-2 lead into doubles play.
The Crystal River No. 1 doubles team of Austin Edwards and Jacob Silvey won 6-2, 6-4 to knot the match at 3-3 and the No. 2 duo of Carson Edwards and Devon Hicks rallied for a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 triumph to seal the regional semifinal victory.
