Not only did the Citrus boys cross country team return to the state meet this season despite losing its top three runners from last year's squad, the Hurricanes placed higher than last season in the Class 3A race Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.
Citrus finished 19th overall with 522 team points, a year after taking 23rd with 538 points.
"I was so pleased. We wanted to be top 20 and we beat River Ridge again, like we did at districts," head coach Karen Tyler said. "And we got a little satisfaction of beating New Smyrna Beach (24th place) by several places, because they beat us at regionals. I'm really pleased."
Leading the way for the Hurricanes was freshman Miles Tobin with a 73rd place finish in 17:29.1. That time was 29 seconds faster than what he ran last year at state as an eighth grader for Seven Rivers Christian in the Class 1A race.
"I'm pretty sure that he will probably end his cross country career in the 16s. He's dedicated and a hard worker," Tyler said. "If he stays on this trajectory, he's going to be one of the top runners and continue to decrease until he sees the 16s by his senior year."
Next for the Hurricanes after Tobin was Logan Shaw, with an 82nd place time of 17:37.2. The Hurricane senior was a leader all season, and really stepped up in the postseason. His time Saturday was more than two minutes faster than last year at state.
"He improved so much. He met all the goals that he set for himself this year. He ended with a really great race at state," Tyler said. "I think he wanted to do better, but I was very happy with his results."
Junior Evan Tobin took 115th in 18:00.6 — four minutes and 16 seconds faster than his time as a freshman in 2020 at state — to finish third on the team. Sophomore Luke Martone, running in his first state championships, placed 155th in 18:47.8. Senior Caden Luyett crossed the line in 18:54.4 to place 159th.
Fellow senior Austin Hooker was right behind Luyett in 160th with a time of 18:56.0, 27 seconds faster than his run last year.
Hooker's finish would be very important, as, just like at districts, the Hurricanes tied River Ridge in the team standings. But since Hooker finished higher than River Ridge's sixth-place finisher, the Hurricanes won the tiebreaker to finish 19th and the Royal Knights took 20th.
"That was exciting. They have some young runners too and ours are just stronger," Tyler said. "That's cross country for you. It sometimes comes down to that sixth runner. Every jersey counts. When you're out there running you can't give up. It's just a good cross country lesson. We always tell the kids that everyone you pass counts."
Sophomore Henry Trochez, running at state for the first time, placed 184th in 19:26.6.
With four state participants returning next season, Tyler expects nothing less than a fourth trip in a row to state.
"We're losing three seniors like we lost seniors last year but that doesn't seem to slow us down any. We just stay on course or keep getting better," she said.
Belen Jesuit Prep easily won the 3A team title with 34 points. Fort Myers was a very distant second with 125.
Patrick Koon of Leon blazed to a winning time of 14:56.7, more than 40 seconds faster than the runner-up. Koon's time was the fastest by far for any boy in any class on Saturday and was his second 3A title in a row after finishing fifth as a freshman.
