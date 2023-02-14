INVERNESS — Just about the only drama surrounding the boy's tennis meet Tuesday at Citrus High School was who would win the No. 1 singles battle between Hurricane two-time state qualifier Riley Dodd and Rafferty Lay of Hernando.
After taking the first set 7-5, Dodd led 5-4 in the second set after breaking Lay's serve. But the Leopard broke right back to knot the set at 5-5. The Hurricane broke serve once again for a 6-5 lead but Lay broke Dodd again to send the set into a 7-point tiebreaker.
The two players were tied 4-4 when Dodd took control, winning the final three points for a 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) triumph.
Dodd's victory helped preserve a Hurricane shutout win over the Leopards, 7-0.
"Everything in my mind was telling me that I had to win that (tiebreaker)," Dodd said. "I wasn't going two tiebreakers in a row. I knew I had to put it away and I did."
Dodd said it was great to have a tough match, when a lot of his matches during the regular season are usually a lot more lopsided.
"Honestly, I love getting competition in. It just makes me better," he said. "Having those long matches at the start of the season is going to prepare me to do better and build up my stamina. Raf played a great game. I love having competition like that."
The only other close match during the day was in No. 3 singles, where Citrus' Mason Bryant edged Tom Wissell, 7-5, 7-5.
Other singles winners for the Hurricanes were No. 2 Landon Hensley, 6-2. 6-3, No. 4 Caleb Blanch, 6-1, 6-1, and No. 5 Logan Shaw, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, Dodd and Hensley teamed up for an 8-2 victory, while Bryant and Blanch won the No. 2 doubles match 8-0.
"It is a good Hernando team. A lot of returners. He said he has everybody back," Nelson said. "We lost two from last year, so our guys moved up and stepped up. Did what they needed to do.
"Our No. 4 last year is our No. 2. That's a big step, but it had to happen."
The Hurricanes moved to 2-0 on the season, but this was the first meet for Hensley, who just started practicing coming off of basketball season. So, it was also the first doubles match for Dodd and Hensley together.
"He's a great doubles partner. He's super-athletic, which helps a lot," Dodd said of his new No. 1 doubles partner. "He's consistent and that's what I need as a teammate."
In other tennis action Tuesday, the Lecanto teams both remained undefeated with wins over Weeki Wachee. The boys won 7-0 and the girls won 6-1. The Crystal River tennis teams both claimed 6-1 victories over Central (Brooksville).
