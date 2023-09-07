A handful of returning all-Chronicle cross country performers lead the way in Citrus County this fall, with many newcomers looking to make an impact as well.
Citrus
One of the big questions this season is whether or not the Citrus boys can make a fourth straight trip to the state championships. The Hurricanes swept all seven spots on the all-Chronicle team last season, but four of them are now gone.
Leading the way for the Hurricanes will be brothers Miles and Evan Tobin. Miles, a sophomore, has been to state twice already, while senior brother Evan made huge strides last season and has come back even stronger, according to head coach Karen Tyler.
Also back for Citrus are all-Chronicle performer Luke Martone and several other veterans.
Newcomers Tavin Houchin and Ronald Hudgins have impressed early in the season, cracking the varsity lineup.
"Our outlook for the upcoming season is to immerse our newcomers into the Citrus High School cross country training program and running culture," coach Tyler said. "We are looking to defend our county and conference championship titles. In addition, we are aware that advancement to the state meet will be challenging this year; however, our team goal is to return for a fourth year in a row."
If the Hurricanes can make that fourth trip to state in a row, it would be the longest streak for the program since a string of eight consecutive trips from 1995-2002.
For the Citrus girls team, Katie Gagne returns for her junior year after placing fifth in the Gulf Coast 8 Conference and qualifying for regionals a season ago.
Kirsten Vanlue and Riley Tirrell also help make up the varsity team.
Crystal River
The Pirate cross country program has been low on numbers for several years and are looking to build the program back up with a pair of new coaches — Jonathon Hart for the boys and Cyndal Houts for the girls.
The girls will be led by senior Aida Canetti, who earned all-Chronicle honors. She will be joined by newcomer Kayla Bland, who ran track last year as a freshman, and many others new to the sport.
"I am brand new to coaching cross country, but I am very excited about our prospects. We have gone from having just one female athlete to 14 this season and we’re hosting a meet again at CRHS for the first time in years," Houts said. "I can’t wait to see how the season unfolds."
The boys have a pair of newcomers in Luke Fuller and William Wallace. Fuller was the 800-meter specialist for the Pirates in track.
Lecanto
The Panther girls had a tremendous season last year and even though they lost two-time Chronicle runner of the year Catalina Veldwijk after she moved at the end of the season, coach Benjamin Simmons has high hopes.
"We had a great year last year as conference champions and it looks like we will have an even better team this year," he said. "We have a great group of freshmen coming in that look fantastic going into the first meet, as well as McKenzie Dum and Izabel Clemens that are coming off of an incredible track season and they look stronger than ever. It’s a very young team but they have great potential and I look forward to seeing what they do this season."
Dum was a finalist for runner of the year last season as a freshman and also back is all-Chronicle performer Concepcion Fradera.
Leading the way for the Lecanto boys is senior Zach Curreri, who coach Bob Carroll said, "has trained hard this season and should improve much over last year."
Other returners to the varsity are Hayden Hodges and Aiden Staples, while a group of newcomers look to climb the ladder.
"The team outlook is to build with younger talent and improve on last year’s performance," Carroll said.
Seven Rivers Christian
Mary Summers was one of the top stories in the county last season when she medaled at the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships in the 3,200-meter run and also qualified in the 1,600. Not bad for a sixth grader.
She now looks to make her mark in cross country and Summers started out very strong, winning the Whispering Pines Invitational in Inverness the first competition of the season.
Other members of the girls team include freshmen Erin Holmberg and Gianna Vissicchio.
The boys team has several veteran runners for first-year coach Dana Holmberg, with Seth Eckart, Drew Holmberg, Zach Saint, Levi Lloyd-Jones and Austin Pearson making up the team.
"I’m positive that we’re going to have a fun year and that each athlete’s performance will glorify God and be to their best ability," coach Holmberg said.
Citrus Hurricanes
Boys
Coach: Karen Tyler
Key returners: Miles Tobin, So., Evan Tobin, Sr., Luke Martone, Jr., Robert Mullins Sr., Quentin Hicks, Sr., Nathan Gaskins, Jr., and Owen Larribas, So.
Key newcomers: Tavin Houchin, Fr., Ronald Hudgins, So., Adian Fontenot, So., Landon Rodriquez-Fields, So., Bryson Davis, Fr., Christian Landry, Fr., Carl Campbell, Jr., Landon Smith, Sr., and Evan Wilson, So.
Girls
Coach: Paige Zollo
Team members: Katie Gagne, Riley Tirrell, Kirsten Vanlue, Anabella Martinez and Ashley Trochez
Crystal River Pirates
Boys
Coach: Jonathon Hart
Key returners: NA
Key newcomers: Luke Fuller and William Wallace
Girls
Coach: Cyndal Houts
Key returners: Aida Canetti, Sr.
Key newcomers: Kayla Bland, So.
Lecanto Panthers
Boys
Coach: Bob Carroll
Key returners: Zachary Curreri, Hayden Hodges and Aidan Staples
Key newcomers: Logan Barbieri, Denis Ferderer, Evan Huebner, Kwauntace Joseph, and Hunter Swistack
Girls
Coach: Benjamin Simmons
Key returners: McKenzie Dum, So. and Concepcion Fradera, Sr.
Key newcomers: Izabel Clemens, So., Marley Burns-Oliver, Fr., Alice Jackson, Fr., and Adrianna Miller, Fr.
Seven Rivers Christian Warriors
Boys
Coach: Dana Holmberg
Team members: Seth Eckart, Jr., Drew Holmberg, Sr., Levi Lloyd-Jones, Fr., Austin Pearson, Fr., and Zach Saint, Sr.
Girls
Coach: Dana Holmberg
Team members: Erin Holmberg, Fr., Mary Summers, 7th grade, and Gianna Vissicchio, Fr.
