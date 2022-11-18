ZEPHYRHILLS — The greatest season in Lecanto football history came to a close Friday night.
The Panthers ran up against an outstanding Zephyrhills team and fell 21-0 to the Bulldogs in a Class 3S Region 2 semifinal contest.
Lecanto (8-4) ends the campaign with a school-record for wins after picking up the first playoff victory in school history last week at Pasco. Zephyrhills (9-3) advances to next week’s regional final against undefeated Lake Wales.
“They can without a doubt say they are the best team to ever play at our school. No one can ever doubt that or take that away from them,” Lecanto head coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander said. “These guys worked really hard. I love these guys so much and wanted us to keep going and fight to the next round. Fate just didn’t allow that tonight. But we have bright things coming in our future. We have a lot of hungry young guys.”
The game started with Lecanto eating up most of the first quarter with a 14-play, 62-yard drive, with most of those yards coming on the ground from Amir Wilson, who rushed for over 300 yards last week at Pasco.
But on fourth and goal at the 5, the Panthers went for a field goal and a low snap resulted in a turnover on downs.
“I went with my gut and wanted to put points on the board. Wanted to get the momentum early,” Alexander said. “We ran the ball really well, especially in the first quarter. The offensive line was moving well and Amir ran the ball well. Found his lanes. Got down in the red zone and just fell short.”
The Bulldogs scored on a Maddox Rivera 22-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the opening quarter for a 7-0 lead.
After a Lecanto punt, Zephyrhills went 69 yards on a scoring drive that was capped off on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brendyn Colella to Jakobe Campbell for a 14-0 lead the Bulldogs would take into halftime.
The Panthers put together another outstanding drive in the third quarter that took up nearly 10 minutes, but once again came up empty in the red zone. After driving 78 yards, Lecanto was stopped at the 3 on fourth and goal.
The Bulldogs tacked on a long touchdown pass late in the game for the final margin of victory.
“I felt like they had the depth. We ask our guys to play at a high level on both sides of the ball. Eventually you’re going to wear down,” Alexander said. “But these kids did not stop fighting. The seniors left it all on the field. They gave me all I had and I can’t ask for more than that. I tip my hat to these seniors. They are truly the best.”
Wilson finished the night with 21 carries for 87 yards and quarterback JT Tipton added 37 yards rushing and 58 passing before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter. Darius Gainer had 44 receiving yards. On defense, Burke Malmberg recorded a sack.
