LECANTO — Sports history was made in Citrus County on Monday night when the first ball was served in the Seven Rivers Christian gym.
The first boys volleyball match in county history was played, as the first-year program Warriors welcomed North Tampa Christian Academy into town for the season opener for both squads.
The Warriors and Titans provided the crowd with four entertaining sets of volleyball, with the Titans — in their second year as a program — escaping town with a 25-19, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22 victory.
But this night wasn’t about winning or losing for the Warriors.
“That’s honestly the most fun I’ve ever had. I can’t wait for the next game,” junior Dominic LaTorraca said. “It’s just making history at this point. The school’s never had it and we just enjoyed it so much.
“It’s something when I come back in 20 years I can be like, ‘Wow, look how much this program’s grown. We are the foundation of something that can be big at this school.”
Head coach Austin Haggerty couldn’t have been more proud of the effort he saw for the first match.
“We’re definitely not disappointed with that. For the first time for all of these guys playing a competitive volleyball game, I’m really happy,” he said. “These guys are all athletes in different sports. So it’s all about taking that athleticism and applying it to volleyball. It’s totally different than other sports, things like transitioning from offense to defense. And I was super happy with what I saw there.”
LaTorraca said watching the girls’ team was the reason he and many of his teammates wanted to come out for a new sport.
“Just watching the girls play all the time and always getting hyped at their games. We were like ‘let’s give it a try,’ and here we are,” he said.
Seven Rivers Christian sophomore Elijah Albarece had the first serve in school history and the Warriors won that first point on a Titan error for a 1-0 lead.
A kill and block from Carson de Beer gave the Warriors a 5-4 lead, but the Titans went on a 12-5 run to take control of the opening set at 16-10.
An ace by Albarece and LaTorraca kill got the Warriors to within four points at 23-19, but the Titans won the final two points for the first set.
The Warriors fell in a 6-0 hole in the second set and the Titans led the entire way for the 2-0 lead. Back-to-back aces by LaTorraca made it 19-18, but the Warriors could never get that point to tie things up.
Facing a sweep in their first match, the Warriors came out inspired in the third set and led 13-10 after a trio of Hendrix Loughridge kills, a Sean Graham block and Loughridge ace serve.
The Titans rallied to tie it up at 14-all, but the Warriors went on a 6-0 run to all but put the set away. de Beer had two kills and a block during that rally.
The Warriors led 24-16 and claimed the first set in school history when a Titans player was called for reaching over the net.
“That was huge. During our huddle after that set they were just so energized. They wanted to take it to five,” Haggerty said. “We didn’t get there, but that’s okay. We have eight games left and we’re going to try and win all of those.”
LaTorraca added, “It’s going to be a memory for sure. We won our first set, look how far we’ve come. We’ve already grown so much since the first day.”
The fourth set was tight until the midway point, when the Titans went on a 9-2 run for a 23-14 lead.
But the Warriors showed no quit, as a trio of NTCA errors were followed by a LaTorraca ace and de Beer block to close the gap to 23-19. The Titans made it match point at 24-19, but the Warriors once again fought back to 24-22 before NTCA put the match away.
“It seemed like they came alive for their first match. Just the energy they had, the fight. They were able to dig themselves out of holes,” Haggerty said of his squad. “Just applying all the things that we’ve done in practice into a game for the first time.”
LaTorraca said there were just some communication issues in the first match, but overall thought the Warriors played very well.
“We just need to work on free balls and communication. We lost so many points there,” he said. “Honestly, we did good in everything else.”
Loughridge finished with 6 kills, 3 blocks and 3 aces, LaTorraca had 5 kills and 3 aces, de Beer finished with 6 blocks, 3 kills and an ace, Graham added 3 kills and a block and Albarece had a kill and an ace. Hunter Anderson and Aaron Culi were also on the floor the majority of the night for the Warriors during the program’s first-ever match.
The Warriors are playing as an independent this spring, which means they won’t compete in district tournament play.
