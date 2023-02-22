Crystal River junior Tim Gray has been close to perfection this wrestling season after nearly placing at the state tournament a year ago.
The Pirate 220-pounder has lost four matches this season by a combined five points. In fact, his last seven defeats in high school have been by a combined 10 points.
Two of those losses have come against his nemesis, Darian Gillins of Tenoroc, who Gray expects to face once again this weekend at the Region 1A-2 Meet at Palm Bay Magnet School in Melbourne.
The action gets underway Friday at noon, but Gray (48-4) won't wrestle until later in the day after receiving a first-round bye.
On the other side of the bracket sits returning 1A state third-place finisher Gillins (52-1), who defeated Gray 3-1 in overtime in the regional final last season and once again 2-1 earlier this month at the Lake Gibson Braves Invitational.
"My goal ever since then is to beat him in the regional semifinals or finals this year. Whenever I see him," Gray said after winning the District 1A-5 title last Thursday at Hernando High School. "But my mindset is wrestle everybody as if they're the best wrestler in the weight class. Keeping a humble mindset. Go out there and wrestle my best and however it ends, is how it ends.
"I'm confident. I'm working hard in the room. The coaches are very confident in me."
Gray said he feels he's the better wrestler, but Gillins is very smart on the mat and tough to score on.
"On paper I outwrestled him. He just got a late second period reversal and was just the smarter wrestler in the third period. Stayed away and didn't let me get any points," Gray said. "I just need to wrestle smarter. Wrestle harder and stay energized."
First-year Crystal River head coach Guy Touchton said Gray will be ready if he does face Gillins again.
"He cannot look past any kid. But that Tenoroc kid, that match can go either way. They're pretty evenly matched," he said. "He has to go in with the mindset he's going to wrestle six minutes and he's got to keep moving the entire six minutes. I think Tim is better conditioned than him. If he can keep him moving, I think he'll tire him out and he will win that match. It will be a close one, but I think it's one Tim can win."
Gray came agonizingly close last season to becoming the Pirates' first state place finisher since Eddie Bennis took fourth in Class 1A at 182 pounds in 2016. Gray won his first-round match at state, but then lost 6-4 and 2-1 to be eliminated, one win shy of a medal.
"I'm a lot more confident. I'm older, stronger, faster, bigger," Gray said. "More wrestling experience. I went to a lot of wrestling camps this summer."
His coach sees the same gains.
"He's improved every single year. But he also went to camps over the summer. That built his confidence up," Touchton said. "He's in better shape, he's quicker, he's stronger. He's a machine."
Gray, who won tournament titles at the Citrus Ed Kilpatrick, Gulf Coast 8 Conference and districts — pinning his way through each one — said his mat wrestling is where he's improved the most since last season.
"Definitely top and bottom. I have a lot more pins this year from wrestling better on top," he said. "And not getting stuck on the bottom and getting out in a couple seconds."
Gray said his ability to escape quickly works in his favor and mentally wears on his opponents.
"On their part, it's going to screw up their mindset. If I get out in five seconds when I've held them down for two minutes right before that, they're going to think 'Oh crap, if he takes me down, I'm not going to be able to get out,'" Gray said. "And on my part, it just boosts my confidence. And whether I'm losing or winning, my coaches always keep me up and have confidence in me. That's something I really appreciate.
"Coach tells me I have to work on something, I work on it. Practice is fun times, but this time of the season, it's time to be serious."
Coach Touchton believes his junior grappler can make a lot of noise at the state tournament next week.
"I think he has a chance to not only place at states but win state. He's improved 100% from last year. He was a good wrestler last year, but it's night and day for where he's at right now," he said. "His head is in the right place this year. That's the biggest thing. He's confident in himself. He doesn't look past any kid anymore. Treat every opponent like it's a state champion out there. Go out and wrestle your best match. We're not playing around; we're not doing new moves. Wrestle our match and keep it under control."
