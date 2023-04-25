ALTAMONTE SPRINGS — Lecanto's Mirabelle Tahiri and Nandini Karanam have been a nearly unbeatable doubles team for the past three seasons. So it seems fitting the last tennis match they will play together as Panthers will be for a state championship.
Tahiri and Karanam won three matches Tuesday at Sanlando Park to win the individual doubles tournament. Now they face the top doubles team from the team competition Wednesday for the overall state title.
It will either be a duo from Gulf Breeze or St. Thomas Aquinas. They meet Wednesday at 8 a.m. to win the "ghost bracket" and play the Panthers for the 3A state title.
"This is probably the best we've ever played together and I'm just glad we played like we did when it counted. It was really fun," Tahiri said. "I'm glad we got to win the doubles individual and hopefully tomorrow we can win it overall."
Karanam, a junior, said it's great to send out her doubles partner for the past three years out like this.
"I was really excited. This is definitely the best we've played together all season," Karanam said. "I'm really excited for this, since it's Mirabelle's senior year and we've been playing together since my freshman year. I'm very happy we got this far.
"It's amazing. I didn't think we'd make it this far, but it's amazing that we did and I'm glad I did it with Mirabelle because I've known her forever and she's definitely the best doubles partner I could ever have."
The pair are now 13-1 on the season.
Quick starts
Due to rain on Monday, all of the doubles matches were postponed to Tuesday. Instead of the normal two out of three sets, one pro set to eight was played to speed things up.
That meant a fast start in matches was key, and the Panther duo jumped on top of their opponents early all day and never looked back.
Karanam and Tahiri started the day in the quarterfinals against Connie Wu and Bhavya Pinapala of Bartow. It was over in a hurry, as the Panthers held serve every time and broke the Yellow Jackets' serve all four times for a quick 8-0 triumph.
In the semifinals, the Panthers met No. 1 seeds Kathryne Jones and Alexandra Hamilton of Ida Baker.
The Panthers set the tone early by breaking serve. Lecanto jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Bulldog duo finally took a game to make it 6-1. The Panthers cruised in the final two games for the 8-1 victory.
In the individual draw final, the opponent was No. 2 seed Indi Patel and Macy Costigan of Riverdale (Fort Myers).
The Panthers faced their first deficit of the tournament when the Raiders held serve for a 1-0 lead. But Tahiri and Karanam held their serves, sandwiched around a service break, for a 3-1 lead. Two more breaks of serve gave the Panthers a commanding 6-1 lead and they went on to an 8-2 victory, punctuated by a Tahiri winner down the line.
"They were on fire from the first match. Nandini was on fire, they were talking with each other. They communicated so well," Lecanto head coach Angela Rausch said. "They did a great job. They made strategies, were able to overcome adversity. Very proud of them.
"Their mindset was where it needed to be today."
Tahiri said the quick starts were key in the shorter matches.
"I tell all the girls on our team the same thing, start off strong. She did that today and so did I," Tahiri said. "We were able to get some space between us and keep the momentum for the rest of the match."
Tahiri added that playing the top two seeds in a row didn't mean much to her.
"Every match I go into I don't think anyone is better than me. We're playing at the same place, so we're pretty even," she said. "I don't really look at seeding because that's never really accurate if you look at it. Treat everyone the same no matter who it is."
Karanam said, "It definitely wasn't easy, but it wasn't as hard as I thought it would be. We just played together so well."
Tahiri will now close out her stellar Lecanto career playing for a state title.
"That was the goal. I'm just glad that we could do it," she said.
