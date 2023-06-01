Summer sports camp season is underway and it was a picture-perfect Thursday morning in Crystal River for the start of the three-day Coach Lohrey's 2023 Youth Football Camp.
Nearly 100 campers were working on skills all over the practice fields in the second year for the camp. That number is nearly 30 more than last summer, Crystal River head football coach Cliff Lohrey said.
“Great to see so many parents supportive of this and a lot of kids back from last year,” he said. “You can have fun and learn.”
Lohrey said in addition to the obvious reasons why summer camp are so important — like improving your skills and learning to work as a team — there are other very important benefits.
“I think it’s our responsibility as coaches and a community to get them outside being active,” he said.
The camp concludes on Saturday on the football field.
