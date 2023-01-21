Stock car racing has always been strong in Citrus County with generations of families competing at the racetrack in Inverness.
In the early 1990’s a new family emerged and quickly found their place on the track.
The “Floral City Gang,” as they were known, was a true racing family.
At the core was Harley Wilson Sr., a husband to Virginia, and the father of two sons, Sport and Wes.
The Harley Wilson Memorial Race will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness.
Harley and Virginia married young and did everything together. That included his love of racing.
Harley, a former professional tunnel boat racer for 18 years with three world championship titles, made the decision to trade water for asphalt and teamed up with Dick Mitchell for a handful of years before venturing on his with Wayne Carter, and eventually Curtis Flanagan.
“He won a bunch of races and was very competitive,” Wes Wilson said of his dad.
“The Floral City Gang came up when mom, Erica, and Chuckie Smith started racing,” Sport Wilson said. “It was when we were all racing together.”
“When he started racing cars the whole family was involved with it,” Sport Wilson said. “We went out to have fun, but we went out to win. That’s what he wanted. He wanted to win.”
Wes recalled a race at Bronson Speedway. “I caught up to him, run into him, and caught his car on fire because of the switches. We had to stop on front stretch to get him out of his car. He was so furious because I hit him.
“We raced against each other and we raced hard” Sport said. “We always seemed to have a caution at the end of the race. He’d be behind me as we’d go into the corner. If I took it easy, the car would wash up and he’d drive by me. We run each other clean. We raced each other hard.”
“But if you wanted to rub he had nothing but time to rub it with you,” Wes said.
After a while both Sport and Wes became harder to beat and Harley stepped out as a driver. He was never very far from the action, however, and was often found running through the pits on his golf cart.
From his own family to other competitors, Harley would teach anyone who asked what he knew about the sport.
“Everybody knows him as ‘Papa’, Virginia said of her husband of 54 years. “He never met a stranger. He can be up town and somebody walk up to him and he’d stand there and talk for hours.”
“He was very caring, very loving, very supportive of everything the family has done,” Wes Wilson said. “Whatever it takes he would go to the end of the earth to make sure we had whatever we needed.”
That went for others as well, and Harley would often give advice, teach, or help out in other ways anyone who would ask.
“He’d help anyone as much as he could,” Virginia said.
As for his life, Sport said of his dad, “He loved everything that he’s done. He’s told a few people that whenever it was his time that he has done everything he has wanted to do. With the boat racing, we went all over the United States. With the family, we went on vacation. He’s done more things than a lot of people has done. His family was the biggest thing. That is him. It’s always been family.”
“He didn’t think he had very many friends,” Virginia Wilson said. “We told him how many people really cared about him. This races show us that he was really thought and cared about.”
“There are a lot of people that are going to run this race because of dad,” Sport said. “For everybody to step up and want to do this, it shows how many friends he actually has.”
“And when everyone comes together that means family,” Virginia said. “Everything we have done has been involved with family. He was amazing.”
Harley Wilson Sr. passed away in August 2022.
The Harley Wilson Memorial Race will start 26 cars and run 85 laps. The top 20 cars will secure their spot in the feature from heat races. The top six cars from a Last-Chance race will move to the feature.
Also on the night’s schedule are the Winner’s Circle Legend Cars 25, Caliber Elements Bandolero 20, Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaw 25, and Mini Stock 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.