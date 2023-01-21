wilson

The Wilson family raced together for a number of years at Citrus County Speedway. Shown in this photo from the early 1990’s is Sport Wilson, Mike Bresnahan, Harley Wilson Sr., Wes Wilson, and Wayne Carter kneeling in the middle of the racetrack. On Saturday night, Jan. 21, Sport, Lane Wilson, and David Kingsbury driving for Wes, will join over 30 drivers from across the state to compete in the Harley Wilson Sr. Memorial Race.

 Special to the Chronicle

Stock car racing has always been strong in Citrus County with generations of families competing at the racetrack in Inverness.

In the early 1990’s a new family emerged and quickly found their place on the track.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.