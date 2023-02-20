INVERNESS — Caleb Grossenbacher outlasted a three-car battle for the lead to win the Pure Stock 25 at Citrus County Speedway Saturday night.
Grossenbacher started ninth on the grid and watched three different race leaders take control before he was able to race for the spot.
With 11 laps to go, Grossenbacher had just taken third from Samuel Coghill and had his sights set on the intense battle for the lead between Larry Welter Jr. and Cody Struble.
“I tried my best to get around (Welter) on the outside because I couldn’t get by him on the inside,” Struble said.
That move opened the door for Grossenbacher to join Struble in the contest.
“When I was next to anybody it was kind of tough, but it was way easier on the inside than on the outside,” Grossenbacher said of his performance.
Once under Struble, Grossenbacher dove low on Welter and stuffed the nose of his car to the bottom lane. The pair raced side-by-side down the backstretch before Grossenbacher cleared Welter for the lead. Struble followed suit.
“I was trying to hold the bottom and hope they go to the outside so I could try to stay out front,” Welter said of the contest. “To be able to finish behind these guys, that’s fine by me.”
Grossenbacher went on to win the event over Struble, Welter, Sport Wilson and Bubba Martone.
“I haven’t had this much fun in my life, ever,” Grossenbacher said from victory lane.
Frank Manese drove to the Ford Outlaw Figure 8 win in a wild race that saw three different leaders and multiple attempts to dislodge competitors from their positions before the checkered flag.
Manese took control of the 20-lap race at the halfway point only to be taken out by the lapped car of Sean Senokossoff two laps later. Senokossoff was black-flagged for his effort and Manese put back in the lead where he remained to the finish. The three-car battle for second ended with Keith Zavrel in the spot ahead of Thomas Peet and Rocky Samson. Jody Henley was fifth, one lap down.
In regular Ford Outlaw action, Eric Sharrone topped the Ford Outlaw 25 after taking the lead from pole-sitter and early race leader Clint Hicks on the inside lane as they drove through turn No. 2.
From there, Sharrone distanced himself to a 1.602 second lead over second place Thomas Peet, who had been involved in a race incident with Hicks just as Sharrone had taken the lead. Rounding out the top five were Shawn Senokossoff, Sean Osteen and Keith Zavrel.
Brad Bowman took the Open Wheel Modified feature wire-to-wire after holding off Troy Robinson for most of the 35-lap race.
“I did give it a little bit more there in the end trying to keep it away from Troy,” Bowman said after the race. “I had to do everything I could to keep him back there.”
Robinson was able to destroy Bowman’s 1.8 second advantage and finished just 0.456 seconds behind the race winner. Gator Hise finished a solid third. Fast qualifier Steven Hise was fourth, Kenneth Nurse fifth.
In Street Stock action, Dustin Aaron came from the front row to lead the 25 lap feature through 13 laps before being challenged for the lead by eventual race winner Jason Bartram, and then losing second to Cody Struble.
Aaron made an attempt to regain composure after Struble passed on the inside but slid across the track and into the grass as he came out of turn No. 4.
Aaron continued through the grass until the middle of the next set of turns where he eventually spun and the caution came out.
Bartram went on to take the win by 0.258 seconds over Struble, with Mike Wilson third. Aaron rebounded for fourth. John Lozyniak was fifth.
Citrus County Speedway
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
Official Results
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED 50
1. 2-Brad Bowman [2]; 2. 0-Troy Robinson [3]; 3. 15-Gator Hise [4]; 4. 11-Steven Hise [1]; 5. 7-Kenneth Nurse [7]; 6. 1-Herb Neumann Jr [6]; 7. 21-Bryton Horner [5]. DIVISION STATS: 7 of 7 cars. 35 of 50 laps. Lead Changes: 0. Lap Leaders: 2-Brad Bowman (1-35). Margin of Victory: 0.456 sec. Avg. Speed 62.484 sec. Best Lap by 0-Troy Robinson, 14.144 sec., 63.631 mph, lap No. 11. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED QUALIFYING: 1. 15-Gator Hise, 14.058 sec., 64.02 mph. 2. 0-Troy Robinson, 14.104 sec., 63.812 mph; 3. 2-Brad Bowman, 14.127 sec., 63.708 mph. 4. 11-Steven Hise, 14.224 sec., 63.273 mph. 5. 21-Bryton Horner, 14.243 sec., 63.189 mph. 6. 1-Herb Neumann Jr., 14.471 sec., 62.193 mph. DIVISION STATS: 6 of 6 cars. 5 laps.
STREET STOCK 25
1. 68-Jason Bartram [3]; 2. 19-Cody Struble [4]; 3. 05-Mike Wilson [1]; S4. 6-Dustin Aaron [2]; 5. 66x-John Lozyniak [5]; 6. 75-Jeffrey Rook [7]; 7. 75p-Peter Pease [6]. DIVISION STATS: 7 of 7 cars. 25 of 25 laps. Lead Changes: 1. Lap Leaders: 6-Dustin Aaron (1-13), 68-Jason Bartram (14-25). Margin of Victory: 0.258 sec. Avg. Speed 41.988 sec. Best Lap by 68-Jason Bartram, 15.091 sec., 59.638, lap No. 5. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. STREET STOCK HEAT 1: 1. 68-Jason Bartram [3]; 2. 6-Dustin Aaron [7]; 3. 05-Mike Wilson [6]; 4. 19-Cody Struble [4]; 5. 66x-John Lozyniak [2]; 6. 75p-Peter Pease [1]; 7. 75-Jeffrey Rook [5]. DIVISION STATS: 7 of 7 cars. 8 of 8 laps. Lead Changes: 0. Lap Leaders: 68-Jason Bartram (1-8). Margin of Victory: 0.441 sec. Avg. Speed: 58.941 sec. Best Lap by 6-Dustin Aaron, 15.013 sec., 59.948 mph, lap No. 7. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
PURE STOCK 25
1. 38-Caleb Grossenbacher [9]; 2. 19-Cody Struble [7]; 3. 58-Larry Welter Jr [5]; 4. 94-Sport Harley Wilson [6]; 5. 98-Bubba Martone [10]; 6. 10-Gregory Dick [8]; 7. 6-Tim Walters [4]; 8. 29h-Neil Herne [1]; 9. 21-Samuel Coghill [3]; 10. 46-Darrell Fisher [11]; 11. 4-David Kingsbury [2]; 12. 82-Scott Grossenbacher [12]. DIVISION STATS: 25 of 25 laps. Lead Changes: 3. Lap Leaders: 4-David Kingsbury (1, 2), 21 Samuel Coghill (3-11), 58-Larry Welter Jr. (12-21), 38-Caleb Grossenbacher (22-25). Margin of Victory: 0.652 sec. Avg. Speed 23.925 sec. Best Lap by 21-Samuel Coghill, 15.624 sec., 57.604 mph, lap No. 5. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. PURE STOCK HEAT 1: 1. 58-Larry Welter Jr [2]; 2. 6-Tim Walters [4]; 3. 21-Samuel Coghill [5]; 4. 4-David Kingsbury [8]; 5. 29h-Neil Herne [1]; 6. 94-Sport Harley Wilson [10]; 7. 19-Cody Struble [6]; 8. 10-Gregory Dick [11]; 9. 38-Caleb Grossenbacher [9]; 10. 98-Bubba Martone [7]; 11. 46-Darrell Fisher 12. 82-Scott Grossenbacher [3]. DIVISION STATS: 12 of 12 cars. 8 of 8 laps. Lead Changes: 0. Lap Leaders: 58-Larry Welter Jr. (1-8). Margin of Victory: 1.123 sec. Avg. Speed 56.658 sec. Best Lap by 38-Caleb Grossenbacher, 15.537 sec., 57.926 mph, lap No. 6. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
FORD OUTLAWS
1. 95-Eric Sharrone [6]; 2. 21-Thomas Peet [8];3. 00-Shawn Senokossoff [4]; 4. 22-Sean Osteen [11]; 5. 15-Keith Zavrel [3]; 6. 112-Clayton Coe [7]; 7. 0x-Shawn Bailey [22]; 8. 9-Jonathan Wallace [9]; 9. 77-Ty Ottinger [13]; 10. 1-Clint Hicks [1]; 11. 59-Nicholas Jenney [17]; 12. 53-Daniel Wilson [24]; 13. A10-Kenny Watts [15]; 14. 2-Chip Kelley [10]; 15. 7up-Corey Zavrel [20]; 16. 00b-Kent Brooks [16]; 17. 369-Jody Henley [18]; 18. 55x-Rick Kelley [21]; 19. 93-Roger Sargent [12]; 20. 444-Frank Manese [5]; 21. 32-Mike Autenrieth [14]; 22. 69-Rocky Samson [23]; 23. 8-Mike Budka Jr. [19]; 24. 13-Corey Butler [2]; 25. 98-Jaymz (Kenneth) Mullins [25]. DIVISION STATS: 25 of 25 cars. 25 laps. Lead Changes: 1. Lap Leaders: 1 Clint Hicks (1-16), 95 Eric Sharrone (17-25). Margin of Victory: 1.602 sec. Avg. Speed 20.503 sec. Best Lap by 95 Eric Sharrone 16.942 sec., 53.122 mph, lap No. 20. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. FORD OUTLAW HEAT 1: 1. 2-Chip Kelley [1]; 2. 112-Clayton Coe [3]; 3. 00-Shawn Senokossoff [7]; 4. 1-Clint Hicks [8]; 5. 77-Ty Ottinger [6]; 6. 00b-Kent Brooks [2]; 7. 8-Mike Budka Jr. [5]; 8. 69-Rocky Samson [9]; 9. 53-Daniel Wilson [4]. DIVISION STATS: 9 of 9 cars. 8 of 8 laps. Lead Changes: 0. Lap Leader: 2-Chip Kelley (1-8). Margin of Victory: 0.863 sec. Avg. Speed 51.330 sec. Best Lap Time 17.251 sec. Best Speed: 52.171 mph. Best Lap by 00-Sean Senokossoff, 17.251 sec., 52.171 mph, lap No. 5. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. FORD OUTLAW HEAT 2: 1. 9-Jonathan Wallace [7]; 2. 95-Eric Sharrone [6]; 3. 15-Keith Zavrel [4]; 4. 22-Sean Osteen [8]; 5. 32-Mike Autenrieth [1]; 6. 59-Nicholas Jenney [5]; 7. 7up-Corey Zavrel [2]; 8. 0x-Shawn Bailey [3]. DIVISION STATS: 8 of 8 cars. 8 of 8 laps. Lead Changes: 1. Lap Leaders: 32-Mike Autenrieth (1-3), 9 Jonathan Wallace (4-8). Margin of Victory: 2.562 sec. Avg. Speed: 51.832 mph. Best Lap by 9-Jonathan Wallace, 17.136 sec., 52.521 mph, lap No. 5. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. FORD OUTLAW HEAT 3: 1. 21-Thomas Peet [5]; 2. 444-Frank Manese [8];3. 13-Corey Butler [3]; 4. 93-Roger Sargent [7]; 5. A10-Kenny Watts [1]; 6. 369-Jody Henley [4]; 7. 55x-Rick Kelley [6]; 8. 98-Jaymz (Kenneth) Mullins [2]. DIVISION STATS: 8 of 8 cars. 8 of 8 laps. Lead Changes: 2. Lap Leaders: A10-Kenny Watts (1,2), 13-Corey Butler (3,4), 21-Thomas Peet (5-8). Margin of Victory: 1.176 sec. Avg. Speed: 50.454 mph. Best Lap by 9-Jonathan Wallace, 17.136 sec., 52.521 mph, lap No. 5. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
FORD FIGURE 8
1. 444-Frank Manese [7]; 2. 15-Keith Zavrel [6]; 3. 7up-Thomas Peet [8]; 4. 69-Rocky Samson [11]; 5. 369-Jody Henley [1]; 6. 13-Neil Herne [9]; 7. 21-Eric Sharrone [3]; 8. 0x-Shawn Bailey [10]; 9. 8-Mike Budka Jr. [5]; 10. 32-Mike Autenrieth [2]; DQ. 00-Shawn Senokossoff [4]. DIVISION STATS: 10 of 10 cars. 20 of 20 laps. Lead Changes: 2. Lap Leaders: 32 Mike Autenrieth (1-3), 21 Eric Sharrone (4-9), 444 Frank Manese (10-20). DISQUALIFICATIONS: 00 Shawn Senokossof, unsportsmanlike conduct on track due to taking out the leader on lap No. 12.
