grimm

LJ Grimm took home the Bonded Septic Sportsman Fall Brawl 200 championship Saturday night at Citrus County Speedway after a tie with Devin McLeod forced a tie-breaker decision based on qualifying efforts. Grimm qualified sixth of 23 cars, while McLeod was 10th, 0.584 second behind.

 TYLER SONTAG / Speed Racer

The event, held at Citrus County Speedway, was divided into three individual races, with the potential of three different winners plus an overall champion.

