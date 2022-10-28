LJ Grimm took home the Bonded Septic Sportsman Fall Brawl 200 championship Saturday night after a tie-breaker deal that put qualifying efforts on the forefront after the three-race 200-lap event.
The event, held at Citrus County Speedway, was divided into three individual races, with the potential of three different winners plus an overall champion.
The title came down to two of the three race winners: Grimm and Devin McLeod. In the end, Grimm tied Devin McLeod in race event points at the conclusion of the third race.
Anthony Cataldi topped the qualifying efforts after posting a 64.336 mph lap time and won the first event, a 75-lap race, over Tim Sozio, Adam Briggs, Devin McLeod and Grimm rounding out the top five.
The second 75-lap race win went to Grimm after he took the lead on lap No. 73 from early race leader Daniel Webster. McLeod finished third to Grimm in that race but drove off to win the third.
In the end, both Grimm and McLeod shared the points lead for the event and forced track officials to review the qualifying efforts of both drivers.
Qualifying showed both drivers in the 63 mph range with just 0.584 separating the pair.
Grimm qualified sixth overall of 23 competitors with a 63.884 mph lap time, while McLeod posted 63.73 mph, on the race track’s quarter-mile asphalt oval.
With Grimm four positions ahead he was declared the Fall Brawl Champion for 2022.
In other race action, Thomas Peet topped the Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaw 25 over Jonathan Wallace, Brayden Boardman, Clint Hicks, and Sean Osteen, respectively.
Justin Pittman took the Mini Stock 25 wire-to-wire to win his fourth straight event in as many weeks, his fifth for the season. Jason Simons finished second, Richie Acres third, Caleb Boardman fourth, and Steven Paulton Sr. fifth.
Jase Henley continued to prove his on-track abilities with his win in the Street Stock 25. The win was third of the season. Rounding out the top five included Tim Alexander, Mike Wilson, Jonathan Appleby, and Cody Struble, respectively.
Karlin Ray returned to competition after for the first time since February and showed the way to the Signsfast Pure Stock 25 to earn his first win of the season. Jonathan Appleby followed 4.599 seconds behind for second. Larry Welter Jr. Sport Wilson, and David Kingsbury rounded out the top five.
Saturday’s events include Signsfast Pure Stock 75, Pro Truck 50, Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaw 25, Legend Cars 25, and Mini Stock, as well as Trick or Treating on the racetrack with the drivers, and costume contests for all ages.
CITRUS COUNTY SPEEDWAY
OFFICIAL RESULTS
SATURDAY, OCT. 22, 2022
FORD OUTLAW 25
1. 6 Thomas Peet. 2. 9 Jonathan Wallace.3. 3b Brayden Boardman. 4. 1 Clint Hicks. 5. 22 Sean Osteen. 6. 93 Roger Sargent. 7. 1 Shawn Bailey. 8. 59 Nicholas Jenney. 9. 69g Camden George. 10. 69 Rocky Samson. 11. 112 Clayton Coe. 12. 77 Ty Ottinger. 13. 7s Dylan Stoner. DIVISION STATS: 13 of 13 cars. 25 of 25 laps. Margin of Victory: 0.406 sec. Avg. Speed: 27.468 mph. Best Lap by 9 Jonathan Wallace, 17.336 sec., 51.915 mph, lap No. 20. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. HEAT 1: 1. 6 Thomas Peet. 2. 9 Jonathan Wallace. 3. 93 Roger Sargent. 4. 112 Clayton Coe. 5. 1 Shawn Bailey. 6. 69 Rocky Samson. 7. 77 Ty Ottinger. HEAT 2: 1. 22 Sean Osteen. 2. 7s Dylan Stoner. 3. 1 Clint Hicks. 4. 3b Brayden Boardman. 5. 59 Nicholas Jenney. 6. 69g Camden George. 7 18 Brandy Adams.
MINI STOCK 25
1. 13p Justin Pittman. 2. 88 Jason Simons. 3. 0% Richie Acres. 4. 36 Caleb Boardman. 5. 30p Steven Paulton Sr. 6. 9mm Ken Larsh. 7. 48 Ryan Wilson. 8. 69g Danny Fox. DIVISION STATS: 8 of 10 cars. 25 of 25 laps. Lap Leaders:13p Justin Pittman. Margin of Victory: 3.314 sec. Avg. Speed 52.622 mph. Best Lap by: 13p Justin Pittman, 16.856 sec., 53.393 mph, lap No. 7. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. HEAT: 1. 88 Jason Simons. 2. 36 Caleb Boardman. 3. 13p Justin Pittman. 4. 0% Richie Acres. 5. 48 Ryan Wilson. 6. 9mm Ken Larsh. 7. 30p Steven Paulton Sr. 8. 69g Danny Fox. 9. 87 Greg Johnson. 10. 30 Jerry Hoover.
STREET STOCK 25
1. 51h Jase Henley. 2. 63 Tim Alexander. 3. 5 Mike Wilson. 4. 69a Jonathan Appleby. 5. 19 Cody Struble. 6. 68 Jason Bartram. 7. 51 Joe Gerard. 8. 22 Lauren Lanier. 9. 1 Tom Posavec. 10. 75 Jeffrey Rook. DIVISION STATS: 10 of 10 cars. 25 of 25 laps. 2 lead changes. Lap Leaders: 22 Lauren Lanier (1-12). 63 Tim Alexander (13-16). 51h Jase Henley (17-25). Margin of Victory 1.347 sec. Avg. Speed 42.474 mph. Best Lap by: 51h Jase Henley, 14.920 sec., 60.322 mph, lap No. 19. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
PURE STOCK 25
1. 51 Karlin Ray. 2. 69a Jonathan Appleby. 3. 58 Larry Welter Jr. 4. 94 Sport Harley Wilson. 5. 7 David Kingsbury. 6. 38 Caleb Grossenbacher. 7. 85 Aaron Welter. 8. 4x Kleav Lewis. 9. 66 Dennis Cantara. 10. 82 Wes Wilson. 11. 15 Tyler Prenesti. 12. 45 James Johnston. 13. 65 Happy Florian. 14. 0 Billy Smith. 15. 21c Sammy Coghill. DIVISION STATS: 15 of 15 cars. 25 of 25 laps. Lap Leaders: Karlin Ray. Margin of Victory 4.599 sec. Avg. Speed 56.116 mph. Best Lap by: 51 Karlin Ray, 15.767 sec., 57.081 mph, lap No. 7. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none. HEAT 1: 1. 7 David Kingsbury. 2. 69a Jonathan Appleby. 3. 85 Aaron Welter. 4. 21c Sammy Coghill. 5. 65 Happy Florian. 6. 4x Kleav Lewis. 7. 15 Tyler Prenesti. 8. 82 Wes Wilson. HEAT 2: 1. 58 Larry Welter Jr. 2. 94 Sport Harley Wilson. 3. 51 Karlin Ray. 4. 45 James Johnston. 5. 38 Caleb Grossenbacher. 6. 66 Dennis Cantara.7. 82 Wes Wilson. 8. 0 Billy Smith.
SPORTSMAN FALL BRAWL 200
OVERALL WINNER: 114 LJ Grimm.
RACE NO. 1
1. 0 Anthony Cataldi. 2. 16 Tim Sozio. 3. 14 Adam Briggs. 4. 23M Devin McLeod. 5. 114 LJ Grimm. 6. 25w Dylan Bigley. 7. 1 Daniel Webster. 8. 44g Matthew Green. 9. 7 Tyler Scofield. 10. 69 Rex Struble. 11. 5x Steve Gill. 12. 7 Kody Brusso. 13. 56 Brandon Morris. 14. 30 Chris Huntoon. 15. 21 Eric Sharrone. 16. 3 Jesse Henley. 17. 28 Sean LeMaster. 18. 25 Timmy Todd Jr. 19. 67 James DuBose. 20. 28x Scott Grossenbacher. 21. 9 Brooke Storer. 22. 8s James Seeright. 23. 92 Joe Winchell.DIVISION STATS: 23 of 23 cars.75 of 75 laps.3 cautions. 3 lead changes. Lap Leaders: 16 Tim Sozio (1-25). 56 Brandon Morris (26-43). 14 Adam Briggs. (44-45). 00 Anthony Cataldi (46-75). Margin of Victory 2.129 sec. Avg. Speed 35.594 mph. Best Lap by: 56 Brandon Morris, 14.253 sec., 63.145 mph, lap No. 4. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
RACE NO. 2
1. 114 LJ Grimm. 2. 1 Daniel Webster. 3. 23M Devin McLeod. 4. 25w Dylan Bigley. 5. 5x Steve Gill. 6. 0 Anthony Cataldi. 7. 7 Tyler Scofield. 8. 16 Tim Sozio. 9. 69 Rex Struble. 10. 44g Matthew Green. 11. 7 Kody Brusso. 12. 56 Brandon Morris. 13. 30 Chris Huntoon. 14. 21 Eric Sharrone. 15. 25 Timmy Todd Jr. 16. 28 Sean LeMaster. 17. 9 Brooke Storer. 18. 3 Jesse Henley. 19. 14 Adam Briggs. 20. 67 James DuBose. 21. 28x Scott Grossenbacher. 22. 8s James Seeright. 23. 92 Joe Winchell. DIVISION STATS: 20 of 23 cars. 75 of 75 laps. 3 cautions. 2 lead changes. Lap Leaders: 1 Daniel Webster (1-55, 57-72). 114 LJ Grimm (56, 73-75). Margin of Victory 0.793 sec. Avg. Speed 40.593 mph. Best Lap by: 1 Daniel Webster, 14.546 sec., 61.873 mph, lap No. 5. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
RACE NO. 3
1. 23M Devin McLeod. 2. 114 LJ Grimm. 3. 14 Adam Briggs. 4. 16 Tim Sozio. 5. 56 Brandon Morris. 6. 7 Tyler Scofield. 7. 5x Steve Gill. 8. 69 Rex Struble. 9. 21 Eric Sharrone. 10. 1 Daniel Webster. 13. 30 Chris Huntoon. 14. 25 Timmy Todd Jr. 15. 25w Dylan Bigley. 16. 3 Jesse Henley. 17. 9 Brooke Storer. 18. 28 Sean LeMaster. 19. 0 Anthony Cataldi. 20. 67 James DuBose. 21. 28x Scott Grossenbacher. 22. 8s James Seeright. 23. 92 Joe Winchell. DIVISION STATS: 19 of 23 cars. 50 of 50 laps. 2 cautions. 2 lead changes. Lap Leaders: 23M Devin McLeod (1-2, 4-50). 114 LJ Grimm (3). Margin of Victory 1.160 sec. Avg. Speed 34.182 mph. Best Lap by: 14 Adam Briggs, 14.677 sec., 61.320 mph, lap No. 19. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.