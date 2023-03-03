KISSIMMEE — The Crystal River wrestling program hadn't produced a state medalist since 2016, but that all changed Friday at Silver Spurs Arena.
Senior Blaine Reed at 113 and junior 220-pounder Tim Gray will both be bringing home hardware Saturday from the Class 1A FHSAA State Wrestling Championships after their hard work on the mats Friday.
The other Pirate still alive on the second day of the tournament, junior 182-pounder Joel Velazquez, lost a pair of matches and was eliminated.
Reed and Gray will both wrestle in the consolation semifinals first thing Saturday morning. Each Pirate can place anywhere from third to sixth.
Each Pirate will have a chance for revenge in their opening matches.
Reed (41-8) meets Mario Del Vacchio (40-6) of Cocoa Beach, who defeated Reed last weekend by fall with a cradle in the Region 1A-2 title match.
"This time I know what I'm doing. The biggest thing is avoiding the cradle. It's the only thing he has," Reed said.
Gray (53-6) faces Ralph Riche (46-12) of Key West, who defeated the Pirate 8-5 in the opening round of state Thursday.
Crystal River head coach Guy Touchton said both rematches being mere days apart should help his wrestlers.
"I think it's going to help them tomorrow and help them do what they need to do," he said.
Gray earns revenge
Gray met a very familiar foe in his first consolation match of the day, Darian Gillins of Tenoroc. The two met earlier this season at a tournament and once again in the regional finals last week, with Gillins winning close decisions both times. After Gillins was upset in the quarterfinals earlier Friday, he crossed the bracket to the backside to face the Pirate for a third time this season and fourth time in the past two years.
It would be a much different result this time around with a state medal on the line.
Gray scored a late takedown in the first period and turned Gillins to his back for a 5-0 lead.
The Pirate rode Gillins the entire second period and earned an escape in the third for a 6-0 lead. Gillins had a late takedown, but it was far from enough, as Gray claimed the "blood round" match 6-2.
"Tim had a great rematch with a guy he had lost to three times. His mindset was ready and went out there and defeated him. Shooting for that third place," Touchton said.
The two rivals embraced after the match, with Gillins clearly devastated by the day's events after placing third at state a year ago and walking away this year empty handed.
"It's a little bittersweet because it's his senior year and we're friends. But I didn't come here to lose," Gray said. "Big upset (losses) on both of our parts. So, we had our own little finals match in the second consolation round. Both of our spirits were a little broke not being able to get first. I just wrestled harder. The consolations are win or go home. My goal is to keep winning until I get third."
Gray returned to the mat later in the afternoon for a third-round consolation match against Nathan Chen of Pine Crest.
The Pirate scored takedowns in the first and third period and a reversal in the second to claim a 6-4 victory.
Reed wins one, loses one
Reed and Velazquez kicked off the day for the Pirates with quarterfinal matches against Lemon Bay opponents.
Reed squared off against Jack Oliver, a fellow returning state qualifier.
Oliver scored a takedown midway through the first period for a 2-0 lead, and it remained that score until early in the third when Reed countered an Oliver takedown attempt and scrambled into a headlock position for a takedown and back points. Oliver called for injury time while on his back, so the Pirate was awarded four nearfall for a 6-2 lead. Reed rode out Oliver the rest of the way for the quarterfinal triumph.
"I knew I was going to ride him out from then on. I was excited," Reed said of clinching the medal.
That win set up a semifinal showdown between Reed and Derrick Williams of Bay for a spot in Saturday's title match. Williams wrestled at Mosley last season, when he placed fifth at 106 in Class 2A.
Williams used a slide-by for an early takedown and after a Reed escape, the Tornado added another takedown for a 4-1 lead. An escape and takedown by Williams in the second period made it a 7-1 match.
Reed injured his side on a Williams takedown in the third period and was hurt again later in the period and fell behind 16-3. Williams added another takedown moments later to end the semifinal bout by 18-3 technical fall.
"Blaine went out there and did his best against just a phenomenal opponent," Touchton said. "The worst he can come out with tomorrow is sixth place. So very happy with that, but still shooting for that third-place medal."
Reed is pleased with the medal and knows he lost to an outstanding foe.
"Going home with a medal is nice. He's going to take first," Reed said of Williams. "It's fine, but finals would have been better."
Velazquez eliminated
In the quarterfinals at 182, Velazquez matched up with Chase Alden of Lemon Bay, the state runner-up at 170 pounds last season.
Alden looked every bit the part of a state title contender, as he built up an 8-0 lead in the second period before pinning the Pirate in 3:56 to head to the semis, where he also won to make Saturday's final.
Velazquez came back later in the day for the consolation second round and battled Xander Hawkes of Florida High School.
Hawkes got an early takedown against Velazquez and then locked up a tight cradle, turned Velazquez to his back and got the fall in 49 seconds to eliminate the Pirate junior.
"I learned it's going to be harder than anything I've done before. Going into next year I just have to train and get better," Velazquez said.
The amazing thing is that Velazquez has only been wrestling for two years and is already this good.
"I wish I would have started when I was younger. My coaches and my teammates have just helped me get better," he said. "I just need more mat time. That's really it."
Touchton said Velazquez and the other three state qualifiers — Payton Godfrey was eliminated Thursday — can show the other wrestlers in the room how hard they need to work reach their goals of making it to state as well.
"It goes beyond having these four guys here at state. They can take that energy back and that knowledge back to the guys who didn't make it here," Touchton said. "So those guys who think they're where they need to be, these guys can go back and say 'No, you're not quite there. But we're going to get there.' Bring that back to them and start coaching them up."
