The Citrus wrestling team welcomed 16 other squads to Inverness on Saturday for the 17th annual Ed Kilpatrick Classic.
Twelve area wrestlers earned top-six place finishes, led by one individual champion.
Tim Gray of Crystal River pinned his way to the title at 220 pounds. The Pirate junior decked Cameron Jung of Weeki Wachee in 2:50 in the quarterfinals, flattened Thad Elam of Hagerty in 1:14 in the semifinals and stuck Keniel Carrasquillo of Ocoee in 3:26 in the title match. Gray improved to 18-2 on the season with the title run.
Gray's title helped the Pirates finish highest in the county, as they tied for seventh with Ocoee with 102 team points. Lecanto placed ninth with 91 and Citrus was 12th with 63. Timber Creek edged Brandon for the title, 234-227.5.
Crystal River had one other finalist, as Joel Velazquez took second at 195. He had a fall and major decision to reach the finals, where he lost to Hunter Tate of Hagerty.
Also for the Pirates, Blaine Reed finished fourth at 113 and Aiden Reed was sixth at 106.
Lecanto also had four place finishers.
Lorenzo Macatol led the way with a runner-up finish at 106. The Panther senior had a fall and decision win to reach the finals where he lost to Nick Guy of Weeki Wachee.
Trevor Rueck placed sixth at 138, Logan Feuston took third at 182 and Jacob Johnston finished fourth at heavyweight.
Citrus matched Crystal River and Citrus with four place finishers, but did not have a finalist.
Charles Smith had the highest finish for the Hurricanes with a third-place effort at 132. The junior had a pair of falls on the day.
Also for Citrus, Joseph Simpson placed fifth at 152, Austin Berry took fifth at 182 and Aaron Reynolds placed fourth at 195.
The Hurricanes host another tournament this weekend, the two-day Herman Duals. Crystal River will be there as well, while Lecanto will travel to River Ridge for tournament action.
Sports editor
