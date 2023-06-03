Lifelong Citrus County resident Mark Gilman didn't pick up running until he was in his 30s, but he has made up for the late start by putting plenty of miles on his legs.
The Beverly Hils resident, a 1990 graduate of Crystal River High School and nuclear medicine technologist at an Ocala hospital, recently completed a race he set out to do before he turns 51 later this year.
Gilman matched his age with a 50-mile ultra race May 20 in Key West at the Keys 100 Ultramarathon Races.
"I turned 50 last year and got a crazy idea earlier in the year that I wanted to run 50 miles for turning 50. So that's basically where it came from," Gilman said. "I didn't really tell anybody except my wife and friends. You tell too many people you're going to run 50 miles and they look at you like you're crazy."
Something that started about 15 years ago has now turned into somewhat of an obsession for Gilman.
"Running is something I picked up later. I would probably say about 15 years ago in my 30s after realizing I had acquired too many bad habits, like everybody probably. Just wanted to get back in shape," he said. "Just started running local 5ks. I kind of got a love for it then. Ran a full marathon in about 2014 and thought that would be the last time I would ever run anything that long."
He was wrong.
Gilman put in a ton of miles training and working his way up to the 50-mile level. He got up to running 50 to 60 miles a week with a longest single training run of 35 miles. He also ran in a 50-kilometer race in Clearwater in January as a "tune-up." He tapered down the last few weeks before the big event.
When it was finally race day in the Keys, Gilman was ready. Despite losing an hour off his time near the end of the race due to heat exhaustion, Gilman still finished 10th in the men's 50 Mile Individual Ultra race with a time of 11 hours, 33 minutes, 21 seconds. He began running in Marathon at 9 a.m. and crossed the finish line in Key West around 8:30 p.m.
"A lot of times I would wear headphones, a lot of times I wouldn't. It gives you a lot of time to contemplate the good and bad in your life. You go run for three or four hours, you realize there's not so much bad," he said. "A lot of time I just listened to Van Halen for two hours and that gets you through it too."
Things were going as well as he could have hoped until the finish line was in sight.
"I had a hiccup at the end of my race that I don't even really remember. I got heat exhaustion about 300 yards from the finish line," Gilman said. "Luckily, my wife, who ran the last 10 miles of the race with me as a pacer, was with me. I don't remember the last couple miles. I got close to the finish line and got disoriented. Didn't know where I was, what I was doing, or running the race. I never lost consciousness, but there's an hour of my life I don't remember at all.
"My wife said when I was out of it the last two miles, she couldn't keep up with me. She said I just took off running to the finish line. Of course, I was a little delirious then, so I don't remember that.
"I got everything back about 45 minutes after stopping. I was able to stand up and with the help of my best friend and my wife, kind of guide me. I got across the finish line about 8:30 p.m. after my little hour nap. I crossed the finish line about an hour later than I should have. Even at the time it didn't matter. It was just an accomplishment. It was just unbelievably hot. It was just one of those days where there were no clouds."
Gilman's wife, Jenny, and friends David Green and Jennifer Nee-Green were with him the entire time as his support team. They were able to follow and check in on him every once and a while to see if he needed anything.
Gilman said he had a target time going into the race but knew at one point that was going to be tough with the conditions.
"In my mind I wanted under 10 hours. I knew with the heat about halfway through it there was no way I was going to be able to keep that pace so slowed down and took more rest breaks. A few minutes here and there," he said. "At that time I didn't really care about my time or place. I knew the heat was bad.
"I knew I trained for a certain time, and I knew what I couldn't get ready for was whatever the heat was. If it would have been a cloudy day, it would have been a different story. But that's what you get."
So, after all the training and the race itself, was that it for Gilman and ultra races?
"They do the same type of race that's called the Daytona 100 in December. It goes from Jacksonville to Daytona, St. Augustine to Daytona and Palm Coast to Daytona. The 100 mile, 50 mile and 50k. I'd like to do the 50-miler and I want to repeat this race next year," he said. "It was just something else. Part of me can't explain it and part of me just wants to do it."
