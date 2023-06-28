Molly Bender saved her best softball for last.
The former Citrus High School star and 2022 Chronicle softball player of the year recently completed a spectacular freshman season at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg.
The centerfielder helped the Lakehawks finish the season 43-19 and as first-time Sun-Lakes Conference champions and the South Atlantic District runner-up.
Bender led Lake-Sumter with a .453 batting average, .510 on base percentage, .765 slugging percentage and 44 stolen bases in 46 attempts. She also had 11 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs with 44 RBIs and 69 runs scored in the 57-game season. Bender walked 20 times and only stuck out four times all season.
Those numbers earned the freshman Second Team All-American honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). She was also the Sun-Lakes Conference and NJCAA Region 8 player of the year.
"Going into my freshman year of college I knew the one thing I wanted to do regardless of the results that were to follow it, was have fun and enjoy myself," Bender said. "So often as athletes we lose sight of why we started playing the game that we love. So, for me, my expectations were to remember the reason why I played softball and what I played it for and ultimately — as all athletes do — my softball career began as a way to have fun. So, finding that this season was big for me and the main reason I was able to excel throughout the season."
With such an impressive first season in college, many may have expected Bender to move on from the junior college ranks to a larger, four-year school to continue her career.
She is leaving Lake-Sumter, but not to play for another program.
Bender has stepped away from softball and is focused on her job as an A.R.M.S. clerk with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
"I can say that doing it for the past two months that I have, has been nothing short of amazing. I get a great joy in knowing that the job that I do every day has a great impact on ensuring the community is safe," Bender said. "The sheriff's office does a very good job of ensuring that all of its employees feel at home and like they matter, which ties directly into the mindset that Coach (Jay) Miller (taught) from day 1 at LSSC. The main reason I love what I do now is because every day I know that I'm helping people and I've come to realize that helping people and making a positive impact is the No. 1 thing I wanted to do when I grew up."
Coach Miller, who began his coaching career as head coach for the Citrus Chaos travel ball team, said it was a pleasure coaching Bender the past season. As a friend of the family, Miller said he first started recruiting Bender not expected to land her, but to help her navigate what can be the "Wild West" of recruiting, he said.
"What we tell our players is leave wherever you go better than when you got there. She came in and was upset when she told me I'm going to be done playing. I said I'm lucky to get you the person for one year instead of no years," he said. "She's a great player and everyone from the outside can see that. But Molly Bender the person and teammate, that's what I'm going to miss. Her personality and her impact in the dugout and her impact on me becoming a better coach, I was blessed to get that for one year."
Bender is the first softball All-American in school history after leading the state in batting average and finishing 13th in the nation for stolen bases.
"I'm very proud of my accomplishments throughout my softball career and was excited to finish my softball career as a second team All-American, especially to be the first player to do so at Lake-Sumter," Bender said. "But I think it meant more to me to be apart of such a special team and season that we just had. I think we could've made the argument that we had multiple players deserving of All-American honors!"
Bender said she knew during the season she was going to walk away from the game. Both her and coach Miller believe that helped her have the season she did.
"She confided about midway through the season what was going on in her head. I said playing softball isn't your identity, it is just what you do. I think a reason she was so successful was because she knew," Miller said. "Every kid has their own path and I'm here to make you the most successful person, not just the best softball player you can be."
Miller said when coaches from other programs called late in the season to inquire about Bender's future plans, they couldn't believe it.
"It's funny the reaction people have. The kids are going to do what they want to do. You could hear the jaws drop on the other end of the phone," he said.
Bender said she was able to appreciate the past season much more knowing it was going to be her last, after so many years of playing the game.
"Surprisingly, the season we had, and I had individually made it much easier as a whole to realize how special my softball career was and allow me to look back on it and be proud of what I accomplished," she said. "It allowed me to appreciate what I've done while also recognizing that I was simply ready to move forward with who I wanted to be when I grew up.
"The decision to move forward was something that I made early on in my freshmen season, which ultimately allowed me to play that season like it was my last and gave me the ability to take in all of those last moments and just enjoy the experience with coach Miller and all of my amazing teammates. Most importantly, softball brought amazing friends, coaches and moments into my life for so long and I'm very grateful that it's molded me into the lady I am today, and I couldn't be happier with how my final softball season unfolded and prepared me for this next journey that I've embarked on.
"Finally, I want to thank all of my teachers, coaches, teammates and family — especially my mom and dad — for always supporting me and being there when I needed it that allowed me to have such a successful softball career and finish something I can always look back on and be proud of."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.