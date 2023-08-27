Some of the parts may be different, but the look will be very similar, and the goal remains the same for the Seven Rivers Christian football team.
The Warriors, coming off a 7-3 season which including a trip to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoff semifinals, need to replace a few key skill position players, but welcome back plenty of outstanding players, starting up front.
All-Chronicle offensive linemen Dennis Bergstrom and Drew Jackson return for their senior seasons and are joined on the line by all-Chronicle linebacker Carson de Beer and newcomer Ellis Headley. The Warriors also hope to have veteran lineman Kamryn Johnson cleared to play by the start of the season.
“It’s going to rely heavily on our offensive line. Those guys are really anchoring things. This offensive line is going to be nasty,” sixth-year head coach Monty Vann said. “They have played ball with each other for so long, they play as a unit. They take a lot of pride in being offensive linemen. When you have five guys who love the position and love the guys carrying the ball and the guys they’re protecting, you have something special. They take a lot of pride doing the dirty work.”
The line will be protecting first-year quarterback Nate Tidwell, who takes over for five-year starter Nehemiah Vann.
“The offense is going to be our system. We’re just going to play call it a little different,” coach Vann said. “We have a 6-foot 3-inch, 215-pound quarterback who will do a great job running the ball and also do a great job reading defenses and getting the ball out of his hands. He’s taking on more of a role as a leader. So proud of him. The offense going to be a little different, but we’re going to put points on the board. That’s the objective of this offense.”
Hayden Pillsbury makes the move to running back to replace 1,000-yard rusher Brent Summers, while all-Chronicle receiver Noah Magill returns.
de Beer, an all-Chronicle linebacker last season, will run a new-look defense under a new coordinator.
“Defensively I think we’re going to be stronger. Have a defensive coordinator we were able to hire this year, Troy Rayburn. The guys have really bought into what he has put in, so excited for that,” Vann said.
“Carson is definitely our quarterback on the defensive side. He’s gotten smarter and this defense that he’s in, he’s really thriving in our new system. There’s a lot on his shoulders, but he has risen to the occasion in camp. He’s your prototypical middle linebacker that runs the whole defense.”
Something that won’t change no matter the players will be the Warriors’ aggressive nature on special teams of using the onside kick and rarely punting the ball away.
Vann said the goal for the season remains the same as well.
“End goal is always to be playing on Nov. 11. Get in that championship game,” he said. “Our biggest goal is to develop these young men, but that’s always our football goal.”
