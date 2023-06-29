Sam Franklin Jr. of the Carolina Panthers talks to campers before the start of his football camp Thursday morning in Inverness. The 2015 Citrus High School graduate is heading into his fourth NFL season.
Sam Franklin Jr. of the Carolina Panthers talks to campers before the start of his football camp Thursday morning in Inverness. The 2015 Citrus High School graduate is heading into his fourth NFL season.
Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series on Sam Franklin Jr. of the Carolina Panthers coming back to Inverness to hold the inaugural Sam Franklin Youth Football Camp on Thursday. Today's story focuses on the reasons the 2015 Citrus High graduate wanted to do the camp and his memories of playing sports in Citrus County. Saturday's article will focus on Franklin's career in the NFL and his future goals in football.
It's not too often kids who dream of one day playing a professional sport get to meet — let alone receive instruction from — someone who has reached that level.
Sam Franklin Jr., a 2015 Citrus High graduate who is heading into his fourth NFL season for the Carolina Panthers, hosted the inaugural Sam Franklin Youth Football Camp on Thursday in Inverness on the football field he once starred on for the Hurricanes.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The camp was limited to the first 200 children registered and met that goal on a steamy Florida summer day. Franklin, along with many Citrus High School and other area coaches, watched over as campers competed in time trials and drills and took part in some competitions.
"This means a lot. Just coming from this town, not a lot of famous people have come out of here," Franklin said. "It just feels great coming back and being able to give back to the community and show kids that there's a way out. You can make it out and do whatever you want to do. You just have to put in hard work, and anything is possible. It means a lot because you can see how much these kids love seeing a famous person. It's not like you bump into them on the regular like if you were in Miami. It's just eye-opening for them.
"It's more so about the kids, trying to get them more educated on football. Having the opportunity to be around me and see that avenue."
Franklin said he would have loved the opportunity to go to camps like this when he was a young athlete in Citrus County.
"I went to some college camps, but there wasn't anything like this when I was growing up, a person coming back and having a kids camp," he said. "I didn't have that and never met any NFL players or NBA players. I didn't know if they were regular people or not. Now that I'm around them it's like, these are regular people too. But when you don't get to meet those people or talk to them and understand their story, you're thinking they probably had everything given to them. But a lot of guys went through a lot of things."
Citrus High School head football coach Josh Ross said the opportunity to have this camp in the county was tremendous.
"It's absolutely special. We already know Inverness is a special community and Citrus High School has something special to offer for everybody," Ross said. "To have Sam come back and provide this kind of camp and this kind of exposure, it shows the kids there's a chance to get out. That's what every kid here deserves, a chance to make himself or herself something special and an amazing piece of our society and this is an example of that.
"Sam has always wanted to do something, give something back. That connection was made and finally had the opportunity to bring him back to Citrus High School."
Franklin started his high school athletic career at Crystal River and finished at Citrus, with great memories at both places.
"Getting a pick-six the first game of my senior year for a touchdown. That was probably one of the coolest moments of my career. Had a triple-double one (basketball) game at Citrus," he recalled. "Just a lot of cool experiences. Just being in this town taught me a lot. A lot of hard-working people around. It just prepared me for life, working hard.
"I have a lot of great memories, here and Crystal River. At Crystal River I remember I had like four catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns against West Port. It's just been a great time growing up here. It was a blessing having everyone who molded me and helped me get to this point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.