BROOKSVILLE — For the second year in a row, the Crystal River girls basketball team stunned the top seed in district tournament play.
Wednesday night at Nature Coast Technical High School the fourth-seeded Pirates knocked off Gulf Coast 8 Conference rival Weeki Wachee 47-44 in the District 4A-9 semifinals to avenge a pair of double-digit regular-season losses.
Last year in the district semis the Pirates defeated top seed Hernando, which had also won a pair of lopsided games against them in the regular season.
“Coach said the key word to say is believe. We have to believe in ourselves. Coach just told us to leave it all out on the floor,” junior guard Ijy Edwards said. “We got into their heads and after that we knew we had it. We just kept playing.”
The Pirates (16-9) will play either Nature Coast Tech or Anclote in the district title game Friday back in Brooksville. The Hornets fell to 20-6 on the season and will have to hope for an at-large berth into the regional tournament.
“We came here to win the districts, not just beat Weeki Wachee. It’s a big win for sure. But I’ll celebrate on Friday when we do win,” first-year head coach Curtis Wells said. “When I took the job I felt we had enough coming back that we should win the district and we’re one win away from it.”
The game was tied 43-43 for nearly three minutes late in the fourth quarter when Edwards drove to the basket and made a layup for a 45-43 Pirates lead with 1:20 remaining. They would never trail again.
“I knew (the defender) would think I would pass it out to the wing for a three. I just kept driving in,” Edwards said of her play.
The Hornets got a free throw from Paige Atwater to cut the lead to 45-44 with 48 seconds left in the game.
With 18 seconds left, Crystal River’s Angel Hughes was fouled and converted both free throws for a 47-44 lead.
The Hornets missed an open 3-pointer with seven seconds left and could not get off another shot in the closing seconds as the Pirates were left to celebrate at midcourt.
“We had to play a perfect game and that’s probably the best game we’ve put together as a whole as a team. It came at the right time,” Wells said. “I told them before the game us coaches believe that you can do it and they just had to believe in themselves.”
The Pirates took a 25-17 lead into halftime, led by 10 points from Edwards. Thirteen of the Hornets’ points in the half came from the free throw line.
Weeki Wachee outscored the Pirates 18-10 in the third quarter and had a late lead before Jaylin Devaughn drained a 3-pointer to knot the score with eight seconds left.
The Hornets scored four quick points early in the fourth quarter, forcing Wells to call a time out trailing 39-35.
“He said to get back on defense. That was literally it,” Edwards said. “So three people went for the rebounds and two got back. And we had to stay on their shooters.”
Hughes and Alexis Herndon hit back-to-back 3-pointers and an Edwards bucket gave the Pirates a 43-41 lead.
Weeki Wachee tied the game on an offensive put-back by Linsey Orr with four minutes remaining. That would be the last basket for the Hornets.
Edwards led the Pirates with 17 points, while Devaughn and Hughes had 9 points each. Herndon had 5 points, Madison Peightal 4 and Damonica Richburgh 3.
Orr (24 points) and Atwater (16 points) combined for 40 of the Hornets’ 44 points.
“I told them watch No. 1 (Atwater) for 3s. She hit one or two but not much,” Wells said. “And No. 23 (Orr) was the other one. Shutting down those two after halftime was key. They got their points but we minimized them.”
