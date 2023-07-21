media day

Crystal River football players listen to head coach Cliff Lohrey speak at the North Suncoast Media Day on Friday in Spring Hill. Pirates pictured are, from left, Conner Cooper, coach Lohrey, Matt Baird, Gavin Filor, Joel Velazquez and Tim Gray. More than 20 teams in the area participated in the event, including Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto from Citrus County.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

SPRING HILL — With high school fall sports practices slated to begin July 31, teams are finishing up summer workouts, camps and tournaments throughout the state of Florida.

On Friday at the Christian Church in the Wildwood, more than 20 football programs were represented at the 2023 North Suncoast Media Day, including Citrus County schools Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto.

