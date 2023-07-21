SPRING HILL — With high school fall sports practices slated to begin July 31, teams are finishing up summer workouts, camps and tournaments throughout the state of Florida.
On Friday at the Christian Church in the Wildwood, more than 20 football programs were represented at the 2023 North Suncoast Media Day, including Citrus County schools Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto.
The head coaches and a handful of players took the stage one after another to talk about the progress made during the offseason and look ahead to the quickly approaching 2023 campaign.
Team building at CR
One of the first teams to hit the stage was Crystal River, with head coach Cliff Lohrey set to lead his alma mater for a sixth season.
“Our guys are excited to get started. Really had an outstanding strength and conditioning program, followed by an outstanding spring. The energy and enthusiasm has really been impressive this summer,” Lohrey said. “We have a great chance to have quality depth this year. In addition to our returning players, we have a number of newcomers who we really think can contribute and help us develop that quality depth. That will be meaningful right away but also certainly as the season continues.”
Lohrey was joined by a group of five seniors — linebacker/tight end Tim Gray, running back/linebacker Joel Velazquez, wide receiver/defensive end Conner Cooper, wide receiver/linebacker/defensive back Matt Baird and running back/defensive back Gavin Filor.
Baird said 7-on-7 competitions during the summer have helped the offense a great deal.
“It builds a lot of chemistry between the quarterback and wide receivers. We get a lot of good reps out there,” he said. “The offseason I’ve just been staying with the team, trying to build chemistry. We’ve had a good turnout and try to keep the same thing going.”
Gray, second on the team last season with 104 tackles, said the team has built a good chemistry before the season begins.
“Guys working really hard in the weight room, working hard after weights on the field. We’re all working together,” he said. “People are showing up for workouts, I think that’s really important.”
Cooper had some similar thoughts.
“I definitely think we have the numbers, we have the potential, the athleticism. We’ve been working very hard in the weight room, 7-on-7, practicing every day. Building relationships is key. Just overall, we’re going to have a great season,” he said. “We have a lot of love and pick up each other. Last year I felt like every time we did something wrong we were down on each other. This year we are all lifting each other up.”
Panthers primed for another run
Later in the morning, Lecanto’s five player representatives and first-year head coach Jake Coulson took their turn on the dais.
The Panthers, coming off the first playoff win in school history, are looking to make more history this fall.
“Team goals were district champions. Be the best team that Lecanto has ever seen and play for each other. It’s not about me, it’s not about any of these guys individually. It’s about us,” Coulson said. “I think the sky is the limit with these guys. We’ll definitely see where we’re at in a couple weeks.”
The Panthers showed off their new-look spread offense in the spring game with a 40-plus point effort against Nature Coast Tech.
“With the guys we have, it’s pretty simple out there. Just get it somewhere near one of the receivers and they’ll catch it,” sophomore quarterback JT Tipton said. “Especially with these guys up front. We have guys who can go get the ball, we have guys who can run for 100 yards, we can have a 100-yard receiver one game. We have a lot of guys.”
Senior offensive linemen Burke Malmberg and Ryan Mattaway are looking for big things in their final season as Panthers.
“I definitely feel like this is could be the best team I’ve ever been a part of with Lecanto,” Malmberg said. “I’m looking to finish as strong as I can. Hopefully district champs, playoff run, hopefully states. I’m looking to finish as strong as I can.”
Mattaway added, “It would just mean the world to go out with a season that our school’s never seen before, especially our senior season.”
Tez Joseph and Caden Moore are two of the top weapons Tipton will have at his disposal to get the ball to this fall. Joseph said he has worked a lot with Tipton and that will show this season.
“Every day. Ever since summer started. We go to work out every day, after working out we go throw, go to the hills, go throw, go to the field, go throw,” he said. “Our connection just got better and better throughout the months. I think it’s going to be a pretty good duo.”
Moore said of the new fast-paced offense, “It’s really fun. It lets you play freely and you can live up to your potential.”
High-energy Hurricanes
Citrus took the stage right after Lecanto and the Hurricanes are also playing this fall under a first-year head coach, Josh Ross.
“To be asked to lead this program to a direction that our community wants and deserves is a tremendous honor,” Ross said. “A part of that is building a culture that is built on positivity and allows our athletes to flourish, not just as an athlete, but more importantly, as a human being.”
Ross said he’s ready for practice to begin in just a little over a week.
“Its scary to think, but I’m a lot more comfortable than I probably should be. This summer has been absolutely electric. The guys have bought in. The attention to detail,” he said. “There’s two things I ask of my athletes day in and day out. It’s 100% effort at all times and a positive attitude. And these guys have brought that day in and day out and it’s translated into the X's and O's. It’s translated into their daily work ethic. It’s translated into their academics. The effort has been absolutely amazing and because of that, walking into July 31st, like I said, I feel a lot better than I probably should.”
Joining Ross on the stage were Hurricanes Roberto Perez (center/nose tackle), Sawyer Russ (offensive line/defensive line), Tyler Jones (quarterback), Simon Himes (wide receiver/safety) and Camren Pagels (outside linebacker).
Many of them spoke of the noticeable energy coach Ross brought to the program.
“Something that I do find is different is the energy. Right when coach Ross came onto the field and met us, you could just tell by his vibe,” Perez said. “I’m grateful for him taking this leap for us. We’re still building something. When coach Ross came, it just lifted all of our spirits.”
Russ added, “I’ve definitely seen a difference in mentality. Last year in the second half it would be a real tight game, and I would just see everybody’s heads go down. This spring I saw everybody pick back up. The same mentality as the beginning of the game. Even during practice it’s very intense. Everybody is locked in. I think it’s just a whole different program.”
Pagels said one of the main focuses for the defense this offseason has been defending the pass.
“We’ve been really working on our secondary. At our 7-on-7 tournaments coach has been putting in formations in our coverage,” he said. “We have a lot of young talent and putting them in the defense they’re doing a good job of adapting to our defensive coverages.”
As for the offense, Jones is excited about the weapons he has to work with.
“I’m confident that we’re going to do really well this season. Our wide receiver corps, our tight end corps, everything is just really good this year. I’m just confident,” he said.
That’s one thing that wasn’t lacking from any of the teams that hit the stage Friday — confidence heading into a new season.
