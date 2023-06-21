The first Lecanto youth football camp under first-year head coach Jake Coulson is taking place this week with coaches and team members helping those in attendance work on their skills and team building.
On Monday, one of the highlights was putting the campers through a combine, much like NFL prospects have before the draft. Cone drills, the broad jump and 40-yard dash were among the drills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.