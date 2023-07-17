If you want to know who the basketball stars in Citrus County in the future will be, there's a good chance you can watch them play Saturdays this summer in Inverness.
After several years off, the Junior Hurricane League has returned this summer. Games have been taking place since early June and will continue through mid-August where the championships will be decided Aug. 19 in a pair of divisions.
"We've always wanted to do it. We had to take a break because of COVID and other reasons. But we had a group of people who wanted to bring it back and wanted to do something for the kids," Citrus High School boys basketball head coach Craig Augustine said. "Basketball, if you're not playing from a young age, you're not really developing that skill set. So, we wanted to give them a chance to play and develop that skill set. We started right now with a 13U and 15U, but we're hoping we can extend out to younger ages next year. We started small this year with about 50-60 kids, so we're hoping as we get people to know about it we can expand it.
"In the past we went from about 7 years old to 14. Since we started late this year, we just decided to do two small age groups and build back the interest. It's just so important to get these kids playing at a young age. You can tell when they get to the high school level the kids who have been playing in some of these summer leagues because they have a refined skill set. And they're doing something instead of sitting around playing video games."
Charlie Bryant, who has coached Junior Hurricane League teams in the past, as well as being girls basketball head coach at Crystal River for several years and at Citrus last year with his wife, Julie, said the first year back has been exciting to see.
"It's been going great and we're hoping for it to continue to grow even bigger as the years go on. It means a lot, because we are able to grow the game at a younger level again. Having kids come up who are already accustomed to playing," he said. "When it was done in the past, a lot of the great teams that came out of this county came through the Junior Hurricane League. It gives kids something to do in the summer and gives them the itch to continue playing and grow as a player. It will benefit the middle schools and high schools. The kids come in ready to play in a competitive environment.
"It's about teaching kids to play basketball the right way and building their basketball IQ. It just helps them grow as a player. Especially off the girls' side, so many girls went through Junior Hurricane and went on to play college basketball. It's just great for the community."
Bryant said the hope is to eventually build the league back up to what it was in its heyday, with multiple divisions and well more than 100 players.
"You would just go out and the gym is completely packed. That's what we would love to get back to. And it will get back to that. You have so many parents looking for something for their kids to do in the summer," Bryant said. "This is an opportunity for the kids to learn and be active. The kids have a blast. It was late in the school year when we started spreading the word and there was a lot of excitement. It will continue to grow, because there aren't a lot of options youth-basketball wise in the area.
"This year is the first time in a couple years for anything in the area and I believe five years for Junior Hurricane. It's just getting the word out that it's back and hopefully next year we'll have even more kids and more teams. A slow build but build it back up to what it was and even better. We have a great group of coaches so they're learning the game the right way. That 15 and under age group is very competitive. It's made up of some of the best kids in the area for that age."
Augustine said some players come in wanting to play with certain players or for certain coaches, but for the most part the teams are split up as evenly as possible.
"Some people have friends they want to play with or coaches they have played for previously. But anyone can sign up. We take all skill levels, and we try to group them regionally for practices," Augustine said. "And some of the more experienced kids can help out the kids who haven't played as much. Different age groups, different skill levels."
Augustine and Bryant both said one of the main goals for the league is to get kids prepared for higher levels of play in the county, which makes the game better for everyone.
"Our focus is Citrus County. We have a team Dunnellon-based, but we pretty much consider Dunnellon in Citrus County. Kids who want to come from other areas, we never say no. But this is providing a service for the kids in this county," Augustine said. "We want to give back and provide this for the families and kids in this area. You'll hopefully see these kids playing at Lecanto, Citrus, Crystal River, Dunnellon in the future. We're trying to develop our players."
Bryant had similar thoughts.
"The nice thing about all the coaches in the community, we don't care what school a kid goes to. We just all love basketball and want to make it special for the kids," he said. "You see that competition level grow. When those kids in the lower age division hit high school, they'll have been playing against each other for years. You will see high school basketball in the county pick up again."
