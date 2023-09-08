LECANTO — Head coach Jake Coulson knew he was giving his team a tough test when he scheduled Florida State University High to replace the game lost last week due to Hurricane Idalia.
That is exactly what the Panthers got.
For the second game in a row the Lecanto special teams gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown on the game’s first play. Unlike two weeks ago at Belleview, the Panthers (1-1) weren’t able to recover and fell 38-7 at home to the Class 2S fourth-ranked Seminoles (1-1).
“I scheduled that team for a reason. We had other teams we could have scheduled and I chose them. I wanted our kids to play that caliber of football team,” Coulson said. “That way they understand where we need to get if they want to play in December. Our goal is to be the district champ, regional champ, state champs. To do that you have to play teams like that. I wanted them to see it. I told them you learn more from a loss than you do from a win. If you don’t grow you’re not getting better.”
After Keisean Inman returned the opening kickoff 68 yards for a score, the Lecanto offense was forced to punt. Moments later the Seminoles were on the board again with a 54-yard touchdown run by Micahi Danzy.
FSU made it 21-0 a couple minutes later and turned a Panther turnover into a field goal for a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Lecanto drove into FSU territory early in the second quarter, but a potential touchdown pass was dropped on fourth down to give the ball back to the Seminoles. It was 31-0 moments later on a short touchdown run by Danzy.
The Panther offense drove 75 yards on its next possession, highlighted by a dazzling leaping grab by Tez Joseph over a Seminole defender for a 38-yard gain. But the offense stalled inside the 10 and eventually turned the ball over on downs to end the half.
“I wasn’t mad at them. I just went in (at halftime) and said we just can’t get down 14-0 on a good team in the first three minutes and expect to come back. Then we gave up some big plays,” Coulson said. “I wanted them to go out and execute one play at a time, one drive at a time, one quarter at the time and see where we end up at the end of the day.”
Lecanto put together a 21-play drive to open the second half that chewed up 75 yards and nearly the entire third quarter clock. But once again, the FSU defense stiffened and kept the Panthers off the board.
The Seminoles scored on the ensuing possession to go up 38-0 and start the running clock.
Lecanto dented the scoreboard late in the game when JT Tipton tossed a short pass to Caden Moore, who made a couple defenders miss and raced down the right sideline for a 70-yard touchdown reception.
The Panthers finished the game with 284 total yards of offense, but just seven points to show for it.
“We moved the ball, just didn’t execute in the red zone. We have to get in that red zone, execute and put the ball in the end zone,” Coulson said. “We’re driving the ball down the field, down the field, down the field. I think they did a good job taking away big plays. We didn’t get a big play until the end.”
Tipton finished the night 19-for-28 passing for 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Caden Moore had two grabs for 70 yards and a touchdown, Joseph caught three passes for 49 yards, Braylen Moore had seven grabs for 36 yards and Nathan Vonderhaar caught five passes for 29 yards. Colton McNeely led the ground game with 39 yards rushing, while Caden Moore had 35 and Tipton scrambled for 17.
Lecanto’s attention now turns to the District 3S-6 opener next week at Fivay.
“Our main goal is to be district champs. Next week that starts. District play we’re 0-0,” Coulson said. “We just have to come back to work on Monday, watch film and learn from our mistakes. Let’s go to work. It starts at practice. It starts with film. It starts with execution. We’re fine.”
Pirates, Warriors fall
In other action Friday night, Crystal River (1-1) dropped a 27-18 decision at East Ridge in Clermont.
“We were down 14-0 and we battled back to make it 14-12, then they returned a kickoff for a touchdown,” Crystal River head coach Cliff Lohrey said. “Really proud of our guys. I thought our guys played their hearts out and played hard. Just a perfect example of how four or five plays make a difference in a football game. I know we’ll bounce back next week.
“The effort was outstanding, we just made a few mistakes that really hurt us. We have a lot of things we can build off from this game.”
Jesse Paul scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Luke Witty added a score on the final play of the game for the Pirates.
Also Friday night, Seven Rivers Christian (1-2) fell 70-14 at Sunshine State Athletic Association 11-man football’s top-ranked Oak Hall (3-0) in Gainesville.
