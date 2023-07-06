Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 86F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.