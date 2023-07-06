After four solid seasons at Rutgers University, Jaden Vickers has found a new home to finish her collegiate pitching career.
The former Crystal River star, who helped lead the Pirates to a Class 6A state runner-up finish in 2019, has traded in her scarlet red uniform for Kentucky blue.
It was announced earlier this month that the lefty hurler was transferring to the University of Kentucky for her final year of eligibility after graduating early with honors from Rutgers and deciding it was time for a new athletic challenge as she works on her master's degree.
"The purpose of me going to Rutgers was to rebuild a program. Rutgers was an amazing experience culturally and athletically. It has made me grow as a individual and for that I am forever grateful," Vickers said. "I chose to transfer because I had outgrown the program. I had been there for some time and saw that it was no longer a fit for me.
"I have goals set for myself that in order to reach I needed a coach that was familiar with developing their players at an advanced level. With that being said I visited multiple schools; however, Kentucky had a really advanced pitching set-up. They, unlike a lot of power 5 schools, have two pitching coaches who work together. One is more mechanically based and the other is more feel, creating in my opinion the perfect combo."
Vickers concluded her fourth year at Rutgers with an 11-8 record, a 3.32 ERA and team-leading 93 strikeouts. She was the workhorse of the Scarlet Knights staff with 108 1/3 innings pitched. She made 31 appearances during the season and tossed five complete games and recorded the first two saves of her collegiate career.
One of the highlights of her season and career at Rutgers was a complete-game 7-3 victory over a ranked Northwestern squad late in the Big Ten season, for Rutgers' first win over a Top 25 opponent since 2012. Vickers also helped the Scarlet Knights earn 32 wins on the season, the most for the program since 1994.
During her Rutgers career Vickers went 27-28 with a 4.39 ERA. She tossed four shutouts and had 360 strikeouts in 378 1/3 innings pitched.
Now she heads to the highly competitive Southeastern Conference and Kentucky, which went 31-22-1 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament.
But before her career in Lexington begins, Vickers is heading to Puerto Rico to play in a summer league for Cider Bravas.
"This is actually my first year playing. The assistant coach for USF, Karla Claudio, reached out to me and said they were in need of a pitcher and asked if I would be interested," Vickers said. "It is a Puerto Rican semi-pro summer league that allows me to play against some really good talent and also experience a different lifestyle."
Vickers has done as well off the field as on since leaving Crystal River.
She was one of three Rutgers athletes selected to speak to alumni and others, the first time someone from the softball program was selected. Vickers was also the first Black female to play for Rutgers softball.
Her undergraduate degree from Rutgers is in communication with a minor in sports management. Her master's program is through the business school in marketing with a specialization in public relations.
Vickers said she doesn't want to stop playing once her college career is over and also wants to help fellow athletes in her chosen field.
"After college I plan on declaring for the draft and playing pro for a couple of years, even possibly across seas for a little while," she said. "And career-wise I aspire to become a sports agent representing both female and male athletes."
