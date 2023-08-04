Every Friday night during the high school football season is important, but some games have a little extra special meaning or significance.
Taking a look at schedules this fall for the four Citrus County football teams, here are what appear to be the most interesting games from Week 1 (Aug. 25) to Week 11 (Nov. 3).
Week 1: Lecanto at Belleview
The Panthers had their best season in school history last year, but it began with a 21-15 loss at home to the Rattlers. In the first game under new head coach Jake Coulson, Lecanto will look to return the favor by handing Belleview a season-opening loss on their home field.
Lecanto has big goals this season and it all starts in the first week. Quarterback JT Tipton said the team isn't content just making the playoffs this fall.
“Last year was more like we want to get to that point. This year we want to exceed that point. We want to win. Go 10-0 and make a playoff run,” Tipton said at a recent media day event.
Week 2: Citrus at Springstead
The Hurricanes get their season started a week later than the other teams in the county after a Week 1 bye. It will be the first glance at first-year head coach Josh Ross' Citrus squad in a game that counts on the record. A 44-7 loss to the Eagles last fall started a nine-game losing skid to end the season for the Hurricanes.
Quarterback Tyler Jones said at media days the Hurricane offense will be more dynamic this season. This game will be the first test of that.
"Our pass game is going to be a lot better. This year we’re going to win a lot more games, because we’re going to be passing a lot more," he said. "It’s a lot better and faster. I think that’s what we need in this day and age.”
Week 3: Seven Rivers Christian at Oak Hall
The Warriors haven't suffered many losses the past two seasons, but the Eagles have won both meetings during that time. Once again, this will be an important Sunshine State Athletic Conference battle to help determine playoff qualifiers and seeding.
Week 4: Canterbury at Seven Rivers Christian
This is the first meeting between these programs since 2018 and both are coming off SSAC playoff appearances. The Cougars lost in the first round of the SSAC State Championship bracket last season, while the Warriors reached the semifinals of the SSAC 5A Championships, one level below the State Championship bracket. This is the second week in a row the Warriors get to take on an SSAC rival that qualified for the top playoff bracket last season.
Week 5: Citrus at Crystal River
These county rivals aren't in the same district, but that doesn't take away the importance of this game. At the midway point of the season, this could be a crucial game for both teams. The Pirates edged the Hurricanes last season, 16-7. This will be Citrus' first Citrus County rivalry contest under coach Ross.
Ross said the coaching staff owes it to the seniors to not just rebuild a program that went 1-9 last season but put them in a position to win now.
"Creating a situation where we’re not just using up these seniors and their teammates to build a foundation, we’re trying to ensure they’re in a situation where they can flourish and have the best possible season they’ve had,” he said.
Week 6: River Ridge at Lecanto
The low point of last season for the Panthers was a 34-0 district road loss on a Tuesday night to the Royal Knights. River Ridge went on to claim the three-way tiebreaker for the district title, but Lecanto also earned a playoff berth. The Panthers will be looking for a huge Homecoming victory.
Coulson brings a fast-paced spread offense to the program, so the Royal Knights will have to deal with a much different offense than last year.
"Our coaching staff philosophy is offensively we’re going to spread it out and go as fast as we can, score as many points as we can," Coulson said. "Watching the film from last year I saw that you can do that with the playmakers that Lecanto has."
Week 7: Crystal River at Lecanto
A week after huge district showdowns (Lecanto vs. River Ridge, Crystal River vs. South Sumter) the two county rivals step out of district play to battle for possible county supremacy. The Panthers have won the county title the past three seasons, so the Pirates will be looking to hand Lecanto its first county loss since 2019.
Week 8: Crystal River at Dunnellon
The Pirates fell just short at home against the Tigers last season in an 18-15 District 2S-9 loss. That tough defeat to a longtime rival has not been forgotten.
“The game we are probably looking forward to the most is Dunnellon. Last year we had a tough outcome, I think it was our homecoming game," Pirate running back/defensive back Gavin Filor said at media days. "We lost by a really close margin, it came down to the last minute of the game. We really wanted to get that feeling of getting that game and didn’t get it.”
Week 9: Seven Rivers Christian at Bishop Snyder
After losing to the Cardinals in the playoffs two seasons ago, the Warriors whipped the team from Jacksonville in the regular season last fall. This is the final regular season game for Seven Rivers Christian, so this could be a huge contest as far as playoff positioning goes. Both teams qualified for the SSAC 5A playoffs last season.
Week 10: Lecanto at Citrus
This game should have big ramifications in both the county and District 3S-6 championship races. The Panthers have been the top dogs in the county the last three seasons, going a perfect 6-0. Will Lecanto be looking to make it four years in a row heading into this game? Could be the first of many meetings between first-year head coaches Coulson and Ross.
An honorable mention game for this week is what should be a first-round SSAC playoff game for Seven Rivers Christian.
Week 11: Springstead at Lecanto
Last season, this was a game between a pair of playoff-bound teams looking for one final tough test before postseason play. The Eagles got the better of the Panthers that time, 14-0. Lecanto senior lineman Burke Malmberg said at media days the team is more confident this season after last year's success.
“When we go into those high stakes game, we know we have a chance of winning," he said. "Us making it to the second round of playoffs, we won our first playoff game, it was just very exciting for us.”
Once again, an honorable mention selection for this week is a possible SSAC semifinal playoff contest for Seven Rivers Christian.
