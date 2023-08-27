Just about everything concerning the Citrus football program is new this season and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
The Hurricanes have struggled in the three years since last making the playoffs in 2019, but first-year head coach Josh Ross is excited for the future, and that future starts now.
“It’s evident that we’ve had changes. Not just in the coaching area, but with the players. It’s a little different makeup than last year,” Ross said. “It’s a little nerve-racking that I feel as good as I do about this roster at this point of the season. The energy we have in the locker room is nothing I’ve experienced in my time as a coach.
“It’s everybody. It’s not just one or two key leaders making sure everyone is at their best. It’s not just one step forward, it’s two or three every day and we’re stacking those days.”
The Hurricanes did lose a handful of all-Chronicle performers – a trio to graduation and two more transferred down the road to Lecanto.
A pair of linemen – senior Roberto Perez and junior Donyea Johnson – earned all-Chronicle recognition last season and return to lead Citrus in the trenches. Senior Timmy Cantrell is another leader for the Hurricanes.
“A couple guys we really lean on are guys like Timmy Cantrell and Roberto Perez. What they bring to our locker room is pretty special. Very rarely do you run across guys like those two,” Ross said. “Accountable for not only themselves, but their teammates. They’re the guys picking the rest of the guys up. There’s no negativity from those guys. It’s a tough hand, but it’s brother love.”
The Hurricanes do need to replace the majority of their offensive production from last season, but Ross is confident first-year quarterback Tyler Jones has plenty of weapons. Among them are Camden Blackburn, Tyson Phanor, Simon Himes, Cryston Lofton, Donyea Johnson, Caleb Hauter, Camren Pagels and Craig Kish.
“What it has allowed us to do is we’ve started with a clean slate and been able to mold into what we want to be. Now we get to explore what can really make this team click,” Ross said of the skill position turnover. “We’re looking to spread the ball around and give a lot of guys a chance. We have eight or nine guys who can carry the rock.
“We have so much flexibility because of the guys we have. Every one of those guys can contribute and be the guy on any given night. When they’re on, they can take a game over.
“At the end of the day what we want to do is attack the areas the defenses give us. We’re not beholden to any certain level of balance. Balance is just taking what a defense gives you. We’re excited with what we have available to us.”
The Hurricanes went winless is a very tough District 3S-6 last season, a league that saw three of its five teams make the playoffs. Ross expects it to be tough once again this fall.
“What you’re seeing going into this season, it looks like those four teams are even better than last season. This could end up being one of the most competitive districts in 3S football,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.