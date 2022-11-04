mckinley franklin

Citrus football coach McKinley Franklin on the sidelines during a game during the 2019 season. The 1994 Citrus High graduate stepped down Friday after leading the football program at his alma mater for the past three seasons.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

After three season leading the program he once played for, McKinley Franklin made the tough decision Friday to resign as head football coach at Citrus High School.

“It has been an honor to serve my alma mater as the head football coach. Unfortunately because of health concerns and the desire to spend more time with my family it is necessary that I step down from the position as head coach football coach at Citrus High School,” Franklin said. “I will remain a teacher at Citrus High School and continue to support the athletic programs. But as of now I will focus on my spiritual life and my health. I would like to say thank you to the Citrus High School administration, faculty and staff for the continued support. It’s always great day to be a Hurricane.”

