Citrus football coach McKinley Franklin on the sidelines during a game during the 2019 season. The 1994 Citrus High graduate stepped down Friday after leading the football program at his alma mater for the past three seasons.
After three season leading the program he once played for, McKinley Franklin made the tough decision Friday to resign as head football coach at Citrus High School.
“It has been an honor to serve my alma mater as the head football coach. Unfortunately because of health concerns and the desire to spend more time with my family it is necessary that I step down from the position as head coach football coach at Citrus High School,” Franklin said. “I will remain a teacher at Citrus High School and continue to support the athletic programs. But as of now I will focus on my spiritual life and my health. I would like to say thank you to the Citrus High School administration, faculty and staff for the continued support. It’s always great day to be a Hurricane.”
The 1994 Citrus graduate became interim coach late in the 2019 season when then-head coach Robert O’Brien surprisingly resigned right before the regular-season finale against Crystal River. Franklin led the Hurricanes to a 20-14 victory over the Pirates, but a 9-2 season came to an end a week later with a 28-6 playoff loss against Nature Coast Tech.
Franklin was promoted to head coach a month later on Dec. 17, 2019.
His first year was a difficult one, losing spring practice to COVID-19 and having a shortened 2020 season end with a 1-7 record.
The Hurricanes finished 3-7 in 2021, with a pair of those losses forfeits while recovering from the death of sophomore teammate Antonio Hicks in a late September practice. The highlight of the season was an overtime victory at Crystal River.
This past season was one full of injuries to key players and the result was a 1-9 campaign, for an overall record of 5-23 under Franklin.
Prior to becoming head coach, Franklin worked three years as a varsity assistant after one season as the Citrus JV head coach.
“We would like to thank Coach Franklin for his unwavering dedication to the players, the football program, and Citrus High School,” Citrus athletic director Larry Bishop said. “With his resignation, there will be a huge hole to fill but we completely understand the reasons why he is resigning. We will immediately begin the search for the next coach of the Hurricanes.”
