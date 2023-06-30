Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series on Sam Franklin Jr. of the Carolina Panthers coming back to Inverness to hold the inaugural Sam Franklin Youth Football Camp on Thursday. Today's story focuses on Franklin's career in the NFL and his future goals in football.
Sam Franklin Jr. is heading into his fourth season in the NFL, but the 2015 Citrus High School graduate still prepares like he has done nothing yet to earn that roster spot.
The former Hurricane standout hosted a football camp Thursday in Inverness and sat down with the Chronicle before it started to talk about many things, including his first three years in the league and his goals moving forward.
"It was a feeling of relief, but at the same time, it was I made it here, now how do I stay here? It was a bit of a bittersweet moment," Franklin said of making the Carolina Panthers roster as a rookie in 2020. "I was in the stadium just looking around in an NFL jersey. I was like that the first two games and then after that I was like, I need to start making plays. I need to make sure I stay on this team. I have to make sure I can keep coming out here on Sundays."
Franklin has done just that through three seasons, turning into a beast on special teams and a solid contributor when called upon on defense at strong safety.
In 52 career games, Franklin has recorded 42 solo tackles, 10 assists and sacked Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
His performance on special teams, last year in particular, is what has gained Franklin notoriety in the league. He posted a team-high 13 special teams tackles last season, the most by a Panther since 2012.
The NFL Network's Brian Baldinger recently said "He's the best special team player in the NFL. He's fun to watch. No one guy can block him. Week in, week out, Sam Franklin is the best special team player in the NFL."
Franklin said he saw special teams as his way to get on the roster and has put in the work on and off the field to become one of the best in the game.
"Special teams is something I feel like when I came in, a lot of guys were looking over that. I just thought to myself if I play on all four special teams how can they cut me? So that was my biggest goal. Get on all four special teams, which is what I did," Franklin said. "Then it was how do I excel at special teams? So I started watching more film on it, getting with the coach, then the reps I started accumulating more and more to where I started to understand a lot more about special teams.
"I started finding little things, like getting out faster, how do I block someone longer? Little stuff like that will help me make my career a lot longer. Then once I got my opportunity on defense, 'He can go out there and play defense, so he's somebody we can trust.' So, if I can gain your trust on defense and play all four special teams, they can't cut me. So that was always my goal and is still my goal to this day. I don't ever feel like I made the team even though I'm on the team now. I just don't feel like I'm solidified enough to be like, 'I'm cool.'"
Franklin recently signed a one-year contract to stay in Carolina after his original contract expired after last season.
"I'm trying to make this the best year going into my fourth year and try to stay a Panther for as long as possible," he said.
New leadership
Franklin will be working under a new head coach this season. His college coach at Temple and head coach at Carolina his first two-plus seasons, Matt Rhule, was fired after five games last fall.
"It hurt because you want to see him succeed and you know how hard he worked. But it's a business at the end of the day and it's always going to be a business before it's football," he said. "You don't want it like that, but the business is what keeps the football going. You have to look at it like that every day. That's why I saw it was also bittersweet coming into the league, because you know it's a business. He may be your coach in college, but you still have to perform and be able to show the upstairs people you're adding value to the team."
Frank Reich was hired in the offseason and Franklin feels he needs to prove himself all over again, just like three years ago when he went undrafted.
"You have to regain trust with people and put yourself back out there and show them that you're who you were last year. This business is about what have you done for me lately? I like coach Frank, he's a great guy. I like his staff. We have some good people," Franklin said.
Memorable moments
Franklin, who in a recent national article was called the most underrated player on the Panthers' roster, has had a lot of highlights in his first three seasons in the NFL but named a few that have stood out.
"When we played in Lambeau Field, being in Green Bay. Just being there and on that legendary field," he said. "Looking around the stadium and being in the locker room. It was just a cool feeling at Lambeau Field."
Playing against some of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up has also been an honor for Franklin.
"Playing against Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady. I've played against some really good quarterbacks. Have a chance to get in the game and put my talent against those guys," he said. "It's just been a blessing to have the opportunity to play against these quarterbacks and play against the wide receivers. It's really cool to actually do that.
"Patrick Mahomes was my first sack, so I'm trying to see who's going to be my first interception this year. There's a lot of moments that are crazy. The first time we played the Saints in New Orleans and turning around and seeing Drew Brees watching us warm up. It was like, 'Yo, that's Drew Brees. This is really him and I'm about to play against Drew Brees.' Then the reality hits that we need to go out and win this game.
"The first time it is (surreal), but then after that you realize I'm a competitor too. They have to respect me too. I try to gain respect from them too. I like it just because at first I was like, that is Drew, but then once the game starts I'm trying to take Drew's head off."
Franklin said he doesn't want to just have played in the NFL; he wants to leave a lasting legacy.
"I want to stay in the NFL for eight-plus years. I want to be able to make the Pro Bowl a couple times, at least three times. I want to be able to have a good career," he said. "I want to leave the game knowing that I made an impact on the teams I was on and people will remember me. That's what I want."
