BROOKSVILLE — The Crystal River wrestling team sent 10 of its 11 wrestlers through to regionals with a strong performance Thursday at the District 1A-5 tournament at Hernando High School.
Four individual champions — Blaine Reed at 113, 160-pounder Payton Godfrey, Joel Velazquez at 182 and 220-pounder Tim Gray — led the Pirates. Five others on the team earned third-place finishes, as the Pirates went 9-2 in place matches.
“They came out and went on a streak. They wrestled their butts off and I’m really happy with how they wrestled,” head coach Guy Touchton said. “Four district champs and five who got third place, I’m very pleased. Overall it was a good job today. We have 10 moving on to regionals and that’s an improvement from last year. That’s what we’re looking for, just having more kids moving on.”
Weeki Wachee edged county rival Hernando by the slimmest of margins for the team title, with 235.5-235. The Pirates and Nature Coast Tech tied for third with 168 points. Dunnellon (53) and Central (52) rounded out the teams.
Along with the four Pirate champions, also advancing to regionals next Friday and Saturday at Palm Bay Magnet School in Melbourne are third-place district finishers Aiden Reed at 106, Mason Cosgrove at 138, Lucas Addington at 145, Ben Williams at 152 and Houston Erlandson at 170, and Bryce Blankenship at 195, who placed fourth.
“I expect (the four district champions) to do well at regionals and move on to states,” Touchton said. “Hopefully we can get a couple of those third-placers to move on as well.”
Blaine Reed started off the perfect 4-for-4 finals performance for the Pirates with a 7-0 victory over Kyle Pearson of Hernando. The 113-pound title bout was scoreless after two periods and Pearson chose down in the third period after Reed had ridden him the entire second.
“I thought he was going to go neutral. I knew once he went down I was going to ride him out the rest of the time. Hopefully get a tilt for back points,” Reed said.
The Pirate returning state qualifier did get a turn midway through the period for three back points and nearly had a fall in the final seconds, but had to settle for the 7-0 shutout.
“Once I got those first points I knew I just had to ride him out and hopefully get that pin,” Reed said. “If I realized in time that I needed to circle a little more and move my hips, it would have been a pin.”
Reed, who said he is nearly at full health after battling injuries all season, is looking forward to regionals, where he finished second a year ago.
“I’m feeling a lot better this year and I’m hoping to actually take the regional title this year. I’m really excited,” he said.
Godfrey was also in a tight battle in the third period of his title match at 160 against Richard Keegan of Nature Coast Tech. The Pirate held a slim 5-4 lead entering the third, but outscored the Shark 3-0 in the final two minutes to secure the 8-4 victory.
“I think I just won based off my conditioning. He was feeling a little weaker and not really moving as much,” Godfrey said. “I’m hoping to go place high at regionals and go to states.”
The last two Pirate champions dominated their opponents from start to finish.
At 182, Velazquez took Jisir Allen of Weeki Wachee down to his back for a 5-0 lead at the end of the first period. Leading 9-3 late in the third period, Velazquez turned the Hornet to his back and got the fall with one second left in the match.
“He was ranked ahead of me, so I beat him and that puts me in front of him,” Velazquez said. “I wanted the pin bad. I always want to go and get the pin. I never want to win by points, I want to win by a pin and show people I’m better than them.
“Coach always tells me to wrestle just like they’re a state wrestler. I went in with a good mindset just ready to win and get first at districts.”
Velazquez went 1-2 at regionals last year and has his sights set on a trip to Kissimmee this year.
“I hope to go in and at least get top three, if not get first, and go on to states,” he said.
Gray only spent 38 seconds on the mat Thursday. His undersized semifinal opponent forfeited to him and the Pirate pinned Cameron Jung of Weeki Wachee in the title bout in less than a minute.
“Jung is a good wrestler. He’s young. He made it the finals, but I had to get my pin,” Gray said. “I have two years left and I plan on making it far and winning a state championship.”
Gray, like Reed, finished second at regionals last season to qualify for state and will go into next weekend expecting to win a regional title.
