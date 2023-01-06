James Green of Lecanto attempts to pin his Land O' Lakes opponent Friday as the referee takes a close look at the District 2A-5 dual tournament at Springstead High in Spring Hill. Green pinned his for but the Panthers lost the meet.
Charles Smith of Citrus, right, looks to finish off a takedown attempt against his Fivay opponent Friday at the District 2A-5 dual tournament in Spring Hill. Smith won a 7-5 decision but the Hurricanes dropped the dual to the Falcons.
SPRING HILL — It was a quick day at the District 2A-5 dual tournament for the Citrus and Lecanto wrestling teams, due in large part to the number of forfeits both squads had to hand out.
Citrus clawed back in the opening round against Fivay to take a 33-27 lead with two matches remaining, but had to give up forfeits No. 4 and 5 to end the meet and dropped a 39-33 decision to the Falcons.
Lecanto forfeited six weight classes to none for Land O’ Lakes in a 63-15 opening-round defeat.
Both county squads had their days end there in the single-elimination format.
“It’s hard when you have holes. And the tournament is held when we’re still on break and the Hernando (and Pasco) schools are in session, so their kids are back. We found ourselves a little empty,” Lecanto head coach Peter Rausch said. “The kids who showed up wrestled. We just didn’t have enough people to fill holes to make it a competitive match.”
Citrus head coach Joe Estep echoed the Panthers’ head coach saying it was tough fielding a team with students still on vacation and some other injuries to the lineup. He said there has been talk to move the district duals to before winter break when everyone is in session.
The Hurricanes actually won four of the seven contested matches, but gave up too many free points to Fivay.
Winners for Citrus were Charles Smith by 7-5 decision at 132, Nate Gaskins by injury default at 138, Chris Albury by fall at 170 and Aaron Reynolds with a pin at 195.
Lecanto had a trio of winners in its meet against Land O’ Lakes.
Returning state qualifier Lorenzo Macatol won by fall at 106, as did James Green at 145. Constantine Moskes recorded a 6-1 decision win at 170 for the Panthers.
Both teams will be in Inverness next Saturday for the annual Ed Kilpatrick IBT.
“The main thing is getting everyone back after break,” Rausch said. “We have a big tournament at Citrus next week that will give us a better look where we’re at.”
Estep said he will have more wrestlers back for the home tournament, but some injuries will still give younger wrestlers the chance to wrestle at home in a big tournament setting and gain valuable experience.
