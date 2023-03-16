CRYSTAL RIVER — Violet Flynn was near perfect on Thursday night, but had to “settle” for a 16-strikeout no-hitter in a 2-0 Crystal River softball victory over county rival Lecanto.
It was the second time this season Flynn fanned 16 Panthers, as she also did it in the season-opening 3-1 win at Lecanto.
The Pirates improved to 9-2, while the Panthers fell to 5-3.
Flynn had a perfect game through six innings, but walked the leadoff batter on four pitches in the top of the seventh before registering the final three outs on a called third strike, flyout to centerfield and a swinging strikeout.
“I’m pretty happy, but I was really going for that perfect game,” Flynn said. “I don’t really know what happened. You just have to let it go.”
Crystal River head coach Frankie Humphreys said of Flynn, “I don’t expect anything less when I put her in the circle.”
And while Flynn was unhittable, the Lecanto pitching duo of Kayla Bilbey and Abigail Males were also strong, combining on a five-hitter with five strikeouts and just a run given up by each.
“I think it was a mental game. We just have to get mentally stronger and we know what we have to work on,” Lecanto head coach Taylor Upchurch said. “She’s a great pitcher, but we had great pitching too. Just have to take what we learn from this game and move forward. Every game is practice.
“Our senior Bilbey pitched a wonderful game and with Males behind her, just a wonderful duo. I’m proud of how they pitched.”
The Pirates got on the board right away, when Athena Childs led off with a triple down the leftfield line that was nearly caught by the Panther outfielder, just glancing off her glove.
Savannah Hinde followed with a single to right to plate Childs for the quick 1-0 lead.
“I feel like Lecanto has been our toughest opponent all year. So as a pitcher you like that comfort of an early run. That was good for us in general,” Humphreys said.
Flynn struck out the side in the second, fifth and sixth innings to help keep it a 1-0 game. But in the sixth, starting catcher Loredana Hetzel was injured when a foul ball caught her on the knee, and Childs had to take over behind the plate.
“Athena is a natural athlete. So when I put her back there — we’ve practiced it once or twice in practice — I was confident she was going to do the job and get me the last six outs,” Humphreys said.
Flynn added, “That actually scared me. I didn’t know what we were going to do. But Athena has caught at practice before, so I wasn’t too scared. I have faith in all my teammates.”
The Pirates got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Flynn and Hannah Messer earned back-to-back walks and Regina Delarco singled to center to plate pinch runner Aubrey Maier.
“Regina is coming in clutch right now,” Humphreys said. “The bottom of my lineup is starting to flip for me, which is good. That means all cylinders are running.”
That was more than enough cushion for Flynn to close out the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.