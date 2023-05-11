2023 All-Chronicle Flag Football Team Offense
Xena Bellamy, junior, Crystal River
Elisha Bluford, sophomore, Lecanto
Jaylin DeVaughn, senior, Crystal River
Peyton Dison, freshman, Lecanto
Ijy Edwards, junior, Crystal River
Kendyl Hunnicutt, sophomore, Citrus
Kayla Negron, senior, Lecanto
Julia Parker, senior, Lecanto
Defense
Mya Connor, senior, Lecanto
Alanei Hart, freshman, Crystal River
Mickayla Lucena, sophomore, Lecanto
Devin Pulham, freshman, Lecanto
Olivia Rojas, senior, Lecanto
Emma Seal, senior, Citrus
Winnie Stevens, sophomore, Crystal River
Chloe Tsacrios, senior, Lecanto
Finalists for Flag Football Offensive Player of the Year Xena Bellamy, junior, Crystal River
The Pirate led the team in catches, receiving yards and points scored as a dependable target at wide receiver and even filled in at quarterback when the regular starter was injured.
Peyton Dison, freshman, Lecanto
The Panther freshman threw for 1,517 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and also led the team in rushing with 872 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Kayla Negron, senior, Lecanto
The Panther was the top receiving target on the team, with 57 catches for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns. Was second on the team in scoring with 61 total points accounted for.
Finalists for Flag Football Defensive Player of the Year Mya Connor, senior, Lecanto
Led an outstanding defense with a team-high 86 flag pulls and 11 interceptions. Her average return on those interceptions was nearly 18 yards.
Alanei Hart, freshman, Crystal River
The Pirate freshman excelled at rushing the quarterback in her first season, leading the team in sacks.
Olivia Rojas, senior, Lecanto
Was second on Lecanto with 72 flag pulls and also led the team with four sacks.
