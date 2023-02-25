MELBOURNE — A quartet of Crystal River wrestlers will be making the trip to the FHSAA Class 1A State Finals next week in Kissimmee after placing in the top two at their weight classes Saturday at the Region 1A-2 Meet at Palm Bay High School.

Junior 182-pounder Joel Velazquez stuck gold as he pinned all four of his opponents in the two-day tourney. Runner-up finishers for the Pirates were senior Blaine Reed at 113, junior Payton Godfrey at 160 and junior 220-pounder Tim Gray.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.