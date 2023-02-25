MELBOURNE — A quartet of Crystal River wrestlers will be making the trip to the FHSAA Class 1A State Finals next week in Kissimmee after placing in the top two at their weight classes Saturday at the Region 1A-2 Meet at Palm Bay High School.
Junior 182-pounder Joel Velazquez stuck gold as he pinned all four of his opponents in the two-day tourney. Runner-up finishers for the Pirates were senior Blaine Reed at 113, junior Payton Godfrey at 160 and junior 220-pounder Tim Gray.
It is the most wrestlers the Pirates will send to the state finals since 2016, when four also made the trip that season. That was also the last year the program had a medalist.
“First and foremost, I have to say thank you to everyone who supported Crystal River wrestling this year,” head coach Guy Touchton said. “The kids are buying into it, they know what we’re about and the discipline it takes to get to this level.”
Behind their four finalists, the Pirates placed fourth in the team standings with 109.5 points. Palm Bay won with 219.5, while Crystal River District 1A-5 rivals Hernando (182.5) and Weeki Wachee (108.5) finished second and fifth, respectively.
“You have 30 teams in our region and we just placed fourth. Crystal River wrestling is definitely on the up and we’re going to keep on moving it,” Touchton said.
It will be the second trip in a row to state for Reed and Gray and the first time for Godfrey and Velazquez.
“It’s a different beast when you get to that state level. With Tim and Blaine having been there before they’re probably going to be a little less nervous than Payton and JoJo, so hopefully they can guide those two and keep their emotions under control. That’s big in wrestling,” Touchton said. “All four of them can do really well at states. All four of them can place.”
Velazquez (53-9) closed out a dominating run through the 182-pound bracket with a fall in 3:05 over Jisir Allen (39-9) of Weeki Wachee for the gold medal. The Pirate was up 2-0 in the second period and in the bottom position when he sat back on the Hornet and earned a defensive fall.
“I had to do what I had to do to win. I had most of my weight on top of him,” Velazquez said. “I knew he was down on his back, and I knew he couldn’t get up because of all the weight I had on him.
“I feel really confident. I’m going to go in not too cocky and just do what I have to do at states. The next level will get harder.”
Touchton said Velazquez’s improvement has been impressive.
“He’s probably our fastest riser. Started wrestling last year. He went from just an athletic, strong, fast kid to now he’s building up his technique and he’s dominating the field out there,” Touchton said. “I expect big things for him at states. His mind’s right, he’s ready to fight. He doesn’t give up and wrestles for six hard minutes.”
The title bout of the night was at 220, when Gray faced off against the wrestler who defeated him in overtime in the regional final last season, Darian Gillins of Tenoroc.
Each wrestler earned an escape and reversal in regulation to send the bout into overtime. It almost didn’t get there, however, as Gray nearly had a takedown in the closing seconds of the third period.
The Pirate nearly was awarded another takedown at the end of overtime, but it was not given. In the second tiebreaker, Gillins (56-1) reversed Gray (50-5) to his back for four points and held on for a 7-4 victory.
“Tim Gray probably wrestled one of the best matches of the night for the crowd,” Touchton said. “But he’ll go into states and they should be on opposite sides of the bracket and hopefully meet each other in the finals. We’re just looking forward to next week.”
Reed, much like Gray, didn’t get the regional title he wanted but will be making a return trip to state after finishing runner-up at regionals for the second year in a row.
After a scoreless first two periods in the title bout at 113, Cocoa Beach eighth grader Mario Del Vecchio (37-5) picked top in the third and used a cradle for two nearfall points and another to end the match by fall in 4:55.
“Hoping to do better at state this year. Tough loss in the finals obviously. But just excited to head back. Maybe place this year, maybe place first,” Reed (39-7) said. “It’s a little sad being the last year, the last time I’ll get to see these guys wrestle without paying or coaching. But it feels good to be going with them.”
Godfrey (42-14) earned his first trip to state earlier in the day with a wild semifinal win, but the title bout against Alexander Norman (39-5) of Avon Park didn’t go as well. Norman built a 7-1 lead in the first period and ended the match by 18-3 technical fall in the third period.
Four to the finals
The Pirates won four out of five semifinal matches to begin the day.
Reed at 113 took down Ashton Swanson of Space Coast in the first three seconds of his semifinal and added three back points in the final moments of the first period for a 5-0 lead. It was 8-0 after the second period and the senior cruised into the finals with a 16-0 technical fall.
Next up was Mason Cosgrove at 138. The Pirate ran into 52-match winner Ronald Theilacker of Palm Bay and was pinned in 34 seconds to drop into the consolation bracket.
From there, the Pirates ended the round with an impressive three-match win streak.
Godfrey had a wild victory over Zach Emery-Foster at 160.
Godfrey trailed 2-1 after the first period but a late takedown in the second period gave the Pirate a 5-4 lead entering the third. Emery-Foster had an early escape and takedown to jump on top 7-5, but Godfrey escaped and took his opponent down to his back for a 10-8 triumph.
“He’s been getting better and better with his conditioning. We’ve working with him for four or five years with his conditioning,” Touchton said. “I don’t think he likes it but it’s starting to show.”
Velazquez at 182 dominated Allen Wasmund of Space Coast from start to finish.
The Pirate led 4-0 after the first period and piled up six more points in the second for a 10-2 advantage. Velazquez turned Wasmund to his back for the third time of the match in the third period and earned the fall in 5:39.
At 220, Gray barely broke a sweat with a 59-second pin over Russell Fickett of Mount Dora to set up the finals showdown with Gillins.
Crystal River’s sixth wrestler who made it to the second day, 145-pounder Lucas Addington, was knocked out of the tournament in his first consolation bout of the day. But the Pirate didn’t go down without a fight.
Addington was trailing Cade Beke of McKeel Academy 5-4 late in the second when he was taken down to his back to fall behind 10-4. Beke rode Addington the entire third period to win by that score and eliminate the Pirate junior.
In the consolation semifinals – also known as the “blood round” – Cosgrove ran up against TJ Rodier of Hernando, who would have likely been a finalist if he wasn’t disqualified in a match Friday for an illegal move that injured his opponent.
Rodier scored a takedown in the opening seconds and pinned Cosgrove in 1:20 to claim a state tournament berth.
