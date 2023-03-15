Members of the Skill Center Elite out of Tampa boys' basketball team that is preparing to hit the national tournament circuit are, from left, KJ Morgan of Tampa Catholic, Moses Allen of Carrollwood Day, Tyler Caouette of Jesuit, Josh Patrick of Lecanto, JT Tipton of Lecanto, Braylen Moore of Lecanto, Brody Church of East Lake, Jon Adams of Chiefland and Jojo Philon of Blake.
A trio of Lecanto High School freshmen have begun their quest for a national championship after coming close to capturing one last year.
Panther boys' basketball players JT Tipton, Braylen Moore and Josh Patrick are part of an Under Armour circuit team — named Skill Center Elite out of Tampa — that recently had the first of three training camps before hitting the road for tournament action against many of the top freshmen in the nation.
The trio played an instrumental role in helping the Panthers finish this past season with a 22-5 record, a 13-1 mark in the Gulf Coast 8 Conference and earn a regional playoff berth for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Head coach of the team, Jerry Tipton, said the first of three training camps was held this past weekend in Citrus County. The 9-player team will compete in a warm-up tournament this weekend in Wesley Chapel and then hold two more training camps the following weekends in Clearwater and Tampa.
The training camps are a chance for the players to not only play together but get to know each other better.
"We have workouts, team bonding and have dinners together," coach Tipton said.
After the final training camp, the team hits the road for tournament action, with the first for the Under Armour Rise league in Arizona.
This is the third year the three Lecanto players have been on this team, which included a second-place national finish last year in the Under Armour Futures Class of 2026 league. The squad lost by three points in the title game.
In fact, seven of the players on this year's team are returning from that runner-up finish.
Other team members are Jojo Philon of Blake, Jon Adams of Chiefland, KJ Morgan of Tampa Catholic, Moses Allen of Carrollwood Day, Brodie Church of East Lake and Tyler Caouette of Jesuit.
"Most of this core has played 400-500 games together over the last several years," coach Tipton said. "People wonder all the time why JT and Braylen were able to do what they did as freshman. They've probably played 900 games together since second grade."
Sponsors of the team from Citrus County are Lada Construction Inc., Fass Roofing, Eagle Buick GMC, AJ's Diggin, Sodium, Quality First Roofing, 5th Street Car Wash, Subway - Dave and Scott Lambo, Lucid Anti Aging, State Farm - Michael D. Bays Inc., and Pediatric & Internal Medicine Specialists Inc.
