Ava Rueck of Lecanto lifts during the District 2A-7 meet Jan. 26 at Lecanto High School. The Panther 110-pounder is among eight Citrus County girls competing at the state championships Saturday in Lakeland.
Eight Citrus County athletes will compete for hardware Saturday at the FHSAA Girls Weightlifting State Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
All three schools will be represented, as Crystal River and Lecanto have two qualifiers each and county and district champion Citrus qualified four.
The state meet is broken up into three sessions this year with all three classes lifting on the same day. The first session begins at 8 a.m., but no county lifters will be in that group.
The majority of the local lifters will compete in the 1 p.m. session. That time period includes lightweight lifters in Class 2A and heavyweight lifters in Class 1A.
Both of Crystal River's qualifiers — Kasey Strom at 169 and Emily Fultz at 199 — will compete at 1 p.m. in both the traditional (bench press/clean and jerk) and Olympic (snatch/clean and jerk) divisions in Class 1A.
They are both making their second trips to state and Fultz is a returning medalist, as she placed sixth in the snatch last season when it was a solo event.
Also at 1 p.m., all of Citrus' qualifiers and one from Lecanto will compete in the Class 2A lightweight session.
Lecanto 110-pounder Ava Rueck appears to have a very good chance of bringing home a medal or two in her first trip to state. The Panther is tied for the second-highest total of weight lifted in the traditional competition and tied for the third-highest total in the Olympic competition entering the finals.
Lifting for Citrus in the 1 p.m. session will be returning state qualifiers Darla Edwards (traditional and Olympic at 110 pounds), Laci Hindalong (Olympic at 119) and Keirstin Perkins (traditional at 129) and first-time state qualifier Sophie Wood (traditional and Olympic at 129).
The lone local lifter to compete in the final session at 6 p.m. will be Lecanto returning state qualifier Jacquelyn Finch at 183 pounds in the Olympic division. Finch qualified for state in the snatch last season.
