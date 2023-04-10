The unofficial list of boys weightlifting state qualifiers has been released and all three Citrus County teams will be represented in the Class 2A finals Saturday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
A trio of lifters from the county earned automatic bids after winning regional titles last week in St. Augustine. Five others earned at-large bids for having one of the best 16 weight totals at regionals at their weight class after the four regional champs were decided.
The regional champs were all in the Olympic division, which combines the lift totals in the snatch and clean and jerk.
Trevor Rueck of Lecanto claimed the regional title at 139 pounds with his total of 415 pounds, which is fourth-best in 2A entering the state meet.
Colton McNeely of Citrus earned the 219-pound regional title in Olympic with his total of 505, which is fifth-best going into the state finals.
The third regional champ from the county was Junior Reed of Crystal River at 238 with his 430 total.
Earning at-large state berths in the Olympic division based on their regional totals were James Greene of Lecanto at 139, Karl Robinson of Crystal River at 139, Kai Deiderich of Citrus at 169 and Alex Naugler of Citrus at 199.
Just missing out on trips to state were Tim Gray of Crystal River at 219 by 10 pounds and Burke Malmberg of Lecanto in the unlimited class by five pounds.
Malmberg did, however, earn an at-large state berth in the traditional division, which combines the lifts in clean and jerk and bench press.
Joining him in the traditional division at state will be teammates Rueck and Greene at 139 and Citrus' McNeely at 219.
Nearly making the cut but falling just short were Carl Wilson of Citrus at 183 by five pounds, Naugler at 199 by 15 pounds and Reed at 238 by 15 pounds.
The Class 2A lightweights (first five weight classes) will compete Saturday in Lakeland at 1 p.m., while the heavyweights (last five weight classes) take the stage starting at 6 p.m.
So, in the 1 p.m. time slot, Rueck, Greene, Robinson and Deiderich will be lifting. Naugler, McNeely, Reed and Malmberg will compete in the 6 p.m. time slot.
